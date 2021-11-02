The times Camila Cabello proved that to look sexy you don’t have to have the perfect body

Camila Cabello is becoming one of the most inspiring celebrities by showing that there is nothing to be ashamed of having a real body.

For many decades, society despised cellulite, love handles, stretch marks, flaccidity and other characteristics, calling them even “imperfections”, when they are a normal part of men’s or women’s bodies.

[ Camila Cabello es un ejemplo de estilo con corsé y pantalón culotte de rayas ]

It was then that unrealistic standards were imposed, that now, several celebrities such as the interpreter of Miss they told him “enough is enough” and They teach us to love ourselves, without having to look a certain way or follow patterns of beauty.

Camila Cabello teaches us to love our real bodies

However, this struggle has been suffered by the artist with Cuban roots in her own flesh because cwith the passage of time he has been gaining weight, so he got a lot of criticism for it.

Although at times he has felt insecurities and suffered complexes because of this, he has taught him that there is no reason to feel less about the opinions of others.

“I am grateful that this body lets me do what I have to do. We are real women with curves and cellulite and stretch marks and fat. And we have to accept it, baby ”, he said in a TikTok video.

Nor has it been a brake to dress sensual, just as she recently appeared at the MET Gala wearing a dress that showed off her midsection, plus a deep side slit to show off her legs.

In the same vein, he appeared during the premiere of his new film, Cinderella, showing her belly with a white top that accompanied with a ruffled skirt with a lot of volume to honor his character.

Just as beautiful and self-confident, she appeared on this year’s Latin Billboards, with a minidress with a dropped shoulder neckline and ruffles, with which she captured the eyes for being passion red.

Camilla Cabello at 24 understood that she should not please more than herself, and that the trick is to play with the colors, shapes and flattering garments according to your body type to elevate her attributes, because she already is and feels beautiful.