The TikTok video that reveals how to achieve the ‘foxy eyes’ of the Kardashians for less than 12 euros

It’s been a long time since the ‘beauty’ trend of ‘Foxy eyes’, or what is the same, the technique that manages to look up and achieve a feline or fox-eyed expression; big and ragged, hence the name, long ago triumphs among the ‘celebrities’: the Kardashian-Jenner clan or Bella Hadid are one of the greatest exponents of this technique that refreshes and manages to hide any signs of fatigue in the eye area. This trend will emphasize the look as much as possible and hide any visible signs of fatigue. However, to achieve this effect on our face it is necessary to go through the plastic surgeon or cosmetic dermatologist or … that is what we believed until we discovered a video on TikTok that has revealed the secret of achieving a smooth skin, and not only in the eye area, it is also possible in other parts of the face that we need to lift because they are flaccid. The solution is on Amazon and costs less than 12 euros.

‘Foxy eyes’ without surgery and for less than 12 euros

The video that we have discovered on the Chinese video platform is from user Pitty Bernard. She puts on some cInvisible face lift intakes, like a kind of V-shaped band-aid that stretches the eye and neck area. Obviously, you have to remove them in each makeup but it is a very simple and inexpensive formula to refresh the complexion. These stickers are sold on Amazon and sold in packages of 120 units at a price of 12.88 euros. Wonderful, right?

