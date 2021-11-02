The reason why they would not summon Richard Sánchez vs Rayados

The Paraguayan midfielder, Richard Sanchez, who was injured in the final of the Concacaf Champions League, is still recovering, so he would not see minutes in the next game against Rayados from Monterrey, since they do not think to risk it.

In accordance with Victor Diaz, the directive of the America club They are concerned because they do not know if Sánchez will arrive for the start of the Liguilla, so they do not want to risk it in the following games.

Also read: Tottenham dismisses Nuno Espirito Santo; Antonio Conte will be its new technical director

However, beyond his injury, the reporter pointed out that there is another reason for him not being summoned by Solari, since in case of seeing minutes he could cause the Paraguayan National Team to summon him for the Playoffs.

America will have a couple of days off, will report until Wednesday and although they have not yet confirmed it, the board of directors is already managing a friendly match for the weeks of inactivity that are coming at the club due to the Repechage series and FIFA Date. – Victor Diaz (@v_ddiaz)

November 1, 2021





Also read: Cruz Azul: Jesús Corona dedicated victory against América to Octavio Ocaña (Benito)

Sánchez is not in his best physical shape, so going with his national team could overload the player and cause him to relapse into his injury, which would put the azulcrema team in check, considering that he has become a key piece of the strategist.