The old photo that Hugh Jackman has uploaded with his wife

Hugh Jackman never ceases to amaze us. Neither on the big screen nor in real life. The Hollywood star is one of those people who very easily get the affection and respect of the people. It will be because of the brilliant characters he plays or because of his human quality. Whatever the reason the population likes him so much, the fact is that there are always good words towards him. And this time it has to do with his enviable and healthy relationship with his beautiful wife, Deborra-Lee Furness.

It’s nothing new that it’s about one of the most solid and romantic couples on the art scene. After 25 years of marriage – soon to be said – Deborra and Hugh have been the focus of attention whenever they have allowed it. Every time a new photograph of both appears, the networks explode. Which is not surprising. It is a relationship worthy of a movie that awakens the best feelings of the users.

And it is that, although it is not the first time that the actor has published a photograph declaring his love to his wife, each new publication that you upload to your social networks gets in a few minutes a large number of “likes” and comments, and – how could it be otherwise – all positive and extolling the figure of both actors. And this is exactly what has happened to the photo that Jackman uploaded today both to your Instagram profile and to your Twitter profile.

As we can observe. The photo shows a super young and attractive Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee hugging each other in a very affectionate way. And it goes without saying that each and every one of us can observe how Despite the fact that photography is no more or less than 20 years old, they continue to transmit the same passion. than back then.

“The perfect couple”, “True love” and thousands of other comments that we can observe in both publications and that confirm that Hugh Jackman is not only deeply in love with his wife, but that he is also a hopeless romantic.

