the new photographs that fuel more speculation about the retouching of his face – Prensa Libre

Now, over the weekend, the 59-year-old actor reappeared in snapshots released by the Daily Mail where he is seen landing in Los Angeles after piloting his own plane, before making a quick exit on his motorcycle.

At the beginning of last week some photographs of Tom Cruise went viral because of the actor’s appearance, many netizens questioned whether he had undergone a cosmetic procedure or if he had gained weight.

Just like when he was watching Game 2 of the National League Division Series in San Francisco with his son Connor Cruise, the actor’s face looked somewhat puffy.

The images of the actor led some to speculate that he had undergone cosmetic surgery or injections known as “fillers.”

On Twitter some people wrote “What have you done to yourself?” and “Stop putting garbage in your face, please!”, at the idea that the bulging jaw that the actor seems to have has to do with a botox injection.

While some users speculated that Cruise would have performed an aesthetic intervention, others assured that it was an increase in weight, so they decided to defend the actor.

So far neither the actor nor his communication team have commented on the images.