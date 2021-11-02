The memes left by the imitation of Pati Chapoy in La Más Draga

The judges assured that her personification was not very similar to the Mexican journalist, but her followers believed the opposite (Photos: Instagram @sisoyveracruz / @chapoypati)

In this Tuesday’s episode of the Mexican reality show, The Most Draga, Vera Cruz, one of the participants, decided to do an imitation of the entertainment journalist Pati chapoy in one of the challenges called The most famous and this time they had to imitate various Mexican celebrities.

In this sixth chapter of the fourth season contestants could imitate personalities from history, pop culture and entertainment To overcome this challenge in which they had to recreate the look, the personality and add some jokes and references of their impersonations. The contestants paraded in their attire, among which were: The Longe Moco, character made by Eugenio Derbez, the child character Dora the explorer and the Pajara Peggy from Ambrosio’s Carbine.

Pati Chapoy became a trend last Tuesday night (Photo: Twitter / @ Mada_hv)

After the catwalk, the contestants faced each other in the challenge of “99 dredgers said“, Which is a clear reference to the Televisa format 100 Mexicans said, the contestants had to answer some popular responses for the show, but also They needed to combine the jokes, references and ironic comments to have a better score than is provided by the judges.

The Drag that became a trend on social networks was the appearance of Pati Chapoy, and it is that some considered that although Vera Cruz managed to demonstrate the features, style and even the way of speaking of the Mexican journalist and even the followers of the program made various memes where they assured that the personification of drag was more similar to the Jack Nicholson’s Joker and they even assured that it was a fusion of Batman’s enemy and the driver of Windowing.

Users assured that it was the merger of the Joker of Jack Nicholson and Pati Chapoy (Photo: Twitter / @ polux_ivan)

Even on the morning of this Wednesday, a Twitter user tagged the Mexican journalist to see the personification in her honor. “Ms. @ChapoyPati has to see this beautiful and fun tribute that this tremendous artist from Monterrey dredge gave him last night “and hours later Chapoy responded to the tweet. “A good detail that I appreciate”. Vera Cruz also took up the answer and assured that: “I already consider myself well served.”

Although the appearance of Yuri It was revealed and criticized since the beginning of October, it was until this sixth chapter in which the singer appeared and caused the negative reaction of the followers of the program in networks, They assured that her participation as a judge does not eliminate the homophobic comments she has made against the LGBTTTI + community. In the singer’s participation, she shared some phrases of encouragement to the competitors. “Me I want to focus on the positive part of you, I admire them a lot, this is the first time that I come to the program, it is the first challenge that I see ”, the singer began to say.

Pati Chapoy surprised Internet users by reacting to Vera Cruz’s Drag (Photo: Twitter / @ brwnskinboi)

She also confessed that she did not know the dynamics of the program like other judges who have attended the program, but remarked that all the contestants were very strong for being there. “I want to applaud them because they dare, because they are here, because they passed many tests. Many people who are in the public maybe and say: ‘oh, he did it wrong’, […] yes, but they don’t know what one went through to get there ”.

The controversy of Yuri’s participation in The Most Draga It was due to the fact that in 2016 the singer praised and promoted the movie PINK where the plot of the tape was on the controversial issue that same-sex families should not adopt.

Dora the Explorer was also a social sensation (Photo: Twitter / @ edd_reedd)

Finally, in each chapter one member leaves the competition and this time Tiresias was eliminated, after imitating the actress and singer, Susana zabaleta, who has participated as a judge and guest throughout the four seasons of the reality show.

