The marigold has several uses such as: insect repellent, bactericide and medicine

MEXICO.- The marigold flower, in addition to its ceremonial and ornamental use for the Day of the Dead altar, is also used as an insect repellent, as a pigment, bactericide, odor neutralizer, as well as medicine for animals and people, mainly for treat stomach problems using infusions or teas, either crushed or as an ingredient in other foods.

This was highlighted by the professor and researcher of the Autonomous University of the State of Hidalgo (UAEH), María del Carmen López Ramírez, who added that these uses have been documented in the Florentine and Badiano codices that bring together the knowledge of the Nahua elders of the communities of the sixteenth century.

In these documents it also refers to ceremonial use in different seasons of the year. Thanks to the preservation of the original languages ​​and the traditions of many cultures native to Mexico, we preserve the use and knowledge of this species of cempasúchil ”, commented the specialist.

The academic highlighted for this reason that marigold flowers constitute a biocultural heritage of Mexico which should be better known, valued and shared.

Attached to the Academic Area of ​​Biology, the research professor stressed the importance of knowing more about the marigold flower, as there is behind it a pre-Columbian and post-colonial history, different uses, and ancestral knowledge.

To the extent that we know this information first-hand, through the original communities, we will learn of the value of our resources, beyond the economic ”, he affirmed.

The important thing is not to forget, recognize its importance and share that knowledge, while we do that, we are going to give it the value that this resource possesses, ”he said.

