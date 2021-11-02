The list of names of Chivas de Guadalajara that will leave in the following season was leaked

Chivas de Guadalajara faces a squad cleanup once the 2021 Apertura Tournament ends.

The lack of results in the 2021 Apertura Tournament by Chivas de Guadalajara generated a wave of criticism that one of those who paid for the situation was Víctor Manuel Vucetich when he left office. Now, Amaury Vergara would have in mind the departure of some footballers.

The review of contracts by the directive of the rojiblanca entity began its process of analysis to determine which players will be part of the new sports project that will even have a new coach in charge.

Faced with this situation, some of the soccer balls that could leave in the next transfer market surprised the fans because they are personalities that have established themselves as references.

Among those on the list of players to leave the club are: Antonio Rodríguez, Antonio Briseño, Hiram Mier, Cristian Calderón, Miguel Ponce, Jesús Sánchez, Jesús Molina, Uriel Antuna, Jesús Godínez, Oribe Peralta, Alexis Vega, among Some.

However, rumors suggest that this is not a list of players forced to leave, but rather one in which transferable players will have a different color at the time of negotiations.

Chivas de Guadalajara’s next commitment will be on Saturday against Mazatlán with the aim of obtaining victory, dreaming of qualifying for the playoffs and fighting for a place in the Fiesta Grande.