The Kia Sportage makes things very difficult for its direct rivals with a huge price drop

There are not few followers of Kia those who are waiting for the new to arrive Sportage to our market. The new generation of this popular Korean SUV will arrive in 2022, hence, as usual in these cases, the offers for the current model are more than interesting.

In this sense, taking into account that the Sportage Outgoing is one of the most balanced models in our market, there are many who will now take advantage of the final promotions.

Kia Sportage

On Kia They know it, hence they have considerably lowered the price of their access version to make it one of the SUV that makes things more difficult for their rivals in terms of price.

The Kia Sportage offer

And it is that, as we can well see in quecochemecompro.es, the current price of this Sportage It is 19,800 euros. A price that comes with an already included discount of 5,158 euros and that, obviously, is linked to specific financing conditions.

A Sportage that comes in its access version with an engine gasoline 1.6 GDI of 132 horses power. Regarding its equipment, although it is true that we will have to go to the superior versions to have the latest in technology of Kia, it arrives more than complete.

With this offer, this Sportage catches up with other big bestsellers in the segment such as Nissan Qashqai or the Peugeot 3008, even below in terms of price without sacrificing quality and performance.

Kia Sportage Black Edition

While waiting for the new generation to arrive, it is very likely that, as is often the case with this type of model on these occasions, sales will increase considerably.

A colossal price drop that makes the Sportage current, which has many numbers to continue to grow with the expected new generation, one of the best SUV on the market.