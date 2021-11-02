During an interview with the popular Hunger Games actress Jennifer Lawrence, she was revealing details of an accident she suffered on the set of the second film, which led her to have hearing problems and dizziness for months.

The first film that was released in 2012 of The Hunger Games, was the one that started the incredible adventure of the actress Jennifer Lawrence as Katniss Everdeen, playing her character throughout all four films. In which, according to the actress, in some of them she did the stunts herself, despite the accident she suffered in the second film.

The Hunger Games: Jennifer Lawrence’s terrible filming accident

During a promotional tour of the second film of The Hunger Games: Catching Fire, Lawrence revealed to Vanity Fair some behind-the-scenes facts, and about the experience she had filming the scenes without a stuntman, which led to her having an accident, presenting with hearing problems for several months.

“I was deaf in one ear for months. But that wasn’t really a physical challenge, ”he said.

“It was a hearing challenge because I got all these ear infections from diving and water and all that. And then a jet from one of the cornucopia scenes pierced my eardrum. “

Curiously, although this fact happened to Lawrence filming the scenes of the film, according to the books of the film written by Suzanne Collins, something similar happens to his character Katniss. After causing an explosion at the Careers supply site when he fired an arrow.

In the scene in the books, fans claim her arrow blew up the mines, but the impact sent her flying. So his ear was bleeding, due to a damaged eardrum, permanently losing hearing in the left ear. However, later, he received a hearing aid after winning the games.

The Hunger Games: Jennifer Lawrence was deaf in one ear for months filming the movie

Fortunately, Jennifer Lawrence She managed to recover from her hearing problem that was affecting her for a few months, but they did not stop her at any time to continue filming other scenes of the film, or future scenes that were to come.

It is true that the actors who decide to carry out the risk scenes by themselves, understand the situation they could face, but at the same time they seek to do all the scenes to be able to go much deeper with their characters and feel the adrenaline that their characters are feeling. character at the time.