The horse ranch that Billie Eilish bought from Leona Lewis

Although she will turn 20 next December, she has long since become a millionaire. Even so, he prefers to live with his parents in a modest house in Highland Park, a nondescript neighborhood on the outskirts of Los Angeles. Perhaps that is why, because of how curious the movement is, he wanted to secretly carry a recent acquisition that has ended up seeing the light: Billie Eilish bought a horse ranch from fellow singer Leona Lewis for two million euros. The farm, which is located in Glendale, California, changed hands in 2019.





At the age of 18, Eilish became the youngest member of the list of millionaire celebrities who Forbes produced every year: in June 2020, more than 20 million euros are estimated to be received from the documentary that Apple produced about his life and work. Very short but very fruitful: her first studio album, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, was the best-seller of 2019 – with four million copies – and swept five Grammys.

Ten minutes by car from his house, the farm –built in 1952– has its own stables, sheds to put horseshoes, a training area and everything necessary to be considered a complete stable. This purchase is not surprising since the young artist has confessed her equine passion several times.

The ranch is protected by huge 10-foot gates and taller hedges, flanked by cameras and alarms. Its main building covers 195 m2 and consists of a separate guest house and an apartment for the horse handler. Lewis bought the estate in 2013 and underwent extensive renovations, including a swimming pool and sun terrace.

