The great gesture of Keanu Reeves with his fellow John Wick 4

Today we have multiple celebrities who have won the hearts of fans, but few manage to reach the level of Keanu reeves. There are many actions held that have been viralized on social networks, such as the one that became known in recent days regarding a great gesture he had with part of the production of John wick 4.

The actor is part of the action franchise that will premiere his fourth film on May 27, 2022, although it will not be the last, since part 5 was confirmed at the beginning of August last year. At the same time, the interpreter will return like his role as Neo in the saga of The Matrix, call “Resurrections”, which will hit theaters on December 23.

+ The gesture of Keanu Reeves with his companions of John Wick 4

His humility, simplicity and kindness are continually highlighted by fans and his own colleagues, as well as by the production team of which he is a part. It was recently known that, After finishing the recordings of the fourth tape, he gave some Rolex watches to the stuntmen of the saga.

The gesture was not only to grant them the present, since Keanu invited his four doubles, Bruce Lee Concepcion, Jeremy Marinas, Dave Camarillo and Li Qiang, to dinner at a restaurant in Paris. called Le Bistro Paul Bert. It was there that gave each one a Rolex Submariner watch, the first for divers that resists up to 100 meters deep, which have a value of approximately 10 thousand dollars.

There is no doubt that Reeves he does not stop adding points with the public and week after week he consolidates himself among the most beloved stars. It is not the first time that he makes this quality clear, since before a gesture he had with the actress Octavia Spencer was known, who recalled in an interview that he was going to a casting, but his car broke down in the middle of the street and the actor appeared to rescue her.