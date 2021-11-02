The Google Pixel 3 are left without updates and the Pixel 3a will not receive Android 12L Beta either

Google has released the security update for this month of November for your devices Pixel, but there are two devices that as of this month have stopped receiving new updates.

The Google Pixel 3 they have completed three years last October since they went on sale, and that means that your support has come to an end. Google only guarantees three years of updates, and the Pixel 3 has already run out of the November security update.

The Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL will stay with Android 12

The Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL were launched in October 2018 with Android 9 Pie, with which throughout this time the devices have received three versions of Android and each month a new security patch, along with the updates’ Pixel Feature Drop ‘in which Google has been releasing exclusive functions on its mobile phones.

That the Google Pixel 3 Stop updating means that they will officially stay with Android 12 and without new security patches, except those that will be received through the many components that are updated independently through the Play Store. This does not mean that they will receive more news, since these models will continue to receive new features through Google Play Services and Google apps. The Pixel 3 will be “out of date” within a year with the launch of Android 13.

As we see in the following table obtained from the Google support page, the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL were guaranteed updates until October, and we already know that the November patch will not receive it, but perhaps the company will surprise with an update in December. The original Pixel and Pixel 2 also ran out of guaranteed updates in the month of October but received one last update in December. Starting with the Pixel 6, Google will offer five years of security updates.

The Pixel 3a would also be left without Android 12L

This means that the Pixel 3 are officially left without Android 12L but it also seems that the same thing will happen to the Pixel 3a. Here Google has already confirmed that the Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL are left without Android 12L, version that will arrive next December.

The Pixel 3a They hit the market in May, so they are guaranteed updates until May 2022, but if Google is not going to launch Android 12L Beta for the Pixel 3a there are many doubts that they will update to the final version of Android 12L sometime in the first or second quarter of next year. So it seems that the Pixel 3a are only going to be receiving security patches in which they have life left.

