The first two games of November’s Xbox Live Gold now available for free download

A classic platformer and a crazy physics-centric experience await us for the first fortnight.

Like every month, the companies announce the free games included in the subscription services of their consoles. Therefore, in the last days of October we had the announcement of the PlayStation Plus games, but also the four titles for Xbox Games with Gold, the first pair of which is now available to download as of this Monday, November 1.

The first of these is Rocket Knight, which will be available from November 1 to 15. In it we play a nice hero that we already know from the days of consoles like SEGA MegaDrive and Super Nintendo. This platform with 2D aesthetics is demanding but fun, and maintains the essence of the games of the genre typical of the 90s.

The second game available for free download is none other than Moving Out. We can access this for a longer time, from November 1 to 30, which may help us to convince a friend and give it a try. It is a title that bases its mechanics on a crazy cooperative move, with all kinds of obstacles in our way and some physics prepared to leave us very striking and funny moments.

After the first fortnight, we can save two more names in our library: Kingdom Two Crowns and LEGO: Batman 2 DC Super Heroes. If you want to enjoy them in a new generation machine, Microsoft will try to reinforce the stock of Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S for this Christmas, so maybe you can get some if you don’t have it yet.

