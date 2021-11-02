The endangered Ford icon has a newcomer rival already outselling it

When Ford announced some time ago that it was going to launch an electric model by the hand of Mustang many put their hands to their heads. The fact that the American brand chose to electrify a model with the seal of Mustang it was, for many, a sacrilege.

However, time has proved the firm right. And is that the Ford Mustang Mach-E can already boast of being one of the best-selling models of Ford in Europe. A semi-premium electric SUV that, of course, is shutting up a lot of mouths.

Ford Mach-e

The success of the Ford Mustang Mach-E

What’s more, you just need to take a look at the sales figures of this to verify that the Mach-E it is a model that is performing more than well. And it is that, with more than 15,000 units sold, this electric SUV can boast of being the seventh best-selling model of Ford.

Ahead has models much more settled on the roads of the old continent such as the Cougar, the Kuga, the Party, the Focus, the Ecosport and the Tourneo Custom. However, what is especially striking is that the success of this Mach-E is becoming so evident that it has already surpassed an icon of Ford on Europe.

And it is that, with more than 15,000 units sold, this electric SUV of Mustang outsells the mythical Mondeo, which barely exceeds 10,000 units sold so far this year.

Ford mondeo

It is not a secret that sedans are on the decline and that their popularity is decreasing by leaps and bounds. A good example of this is the fact that the Mondeo, one of the most successful models of Ford in recent decades, it has succumbed to a Mustang Mach-E which has become one of the most popular electric in Europe.