The day Jennifer Lawrence set foot in Mexico and no one knew who she was

In October 2008, hardly anyone knew who he was Jennifer Lawrence. So, the actress She was 18 years old and, sadly, she came to a small room in a central Morelia hotel. He was barely smiling.

Hours before, she had walked through some streets of the Michoacan capital without anyone bothering her. Dressed in denim, with a silver bag on her shoulder and flip-flops to enjoy the walk, she was just a tourist American more.

He bought an ice cream and admired the cathedral, sitting for a few minutes on one of the benches in the main garden and no one approached him to ask for a photo.

The highlight of his filmography up to that point were two episodes in “Medium“And one more in the series”Monk”. There were no streaming platforms and the former could only be seen on pay television.

“Hello,” he said briefly as he sat down next to Guillermo Arriaga, who had convinced her to go to the Morelia International Film Festival to present “Fuego”, her feature film debut and where she participated.

The film, a modern drama, starred Charlize Theron, who overshadowed any feminine presence. In addition, there was the Mexican José María Yazpik as a co-star, further diluting Jennifer’s presence.

But it was there. Listening to Arriaga in Spanish, a language that she does not speak.

“I like the city, I hope people like the film”she said one of the two times she was questioned.

The writer of “Amores perros” and “Babel”, already a winner in Cannes with “Los tres entierros de Melquiades Estrada”, he defended, in later talks, the presence of the actress.

“This girl is going to break it, just give her time. It comes strong. She is a very good actress and one day they will say that she was here, “said Memo.

It took two years for those words to resonate.

In 2010, Jennifer starred in “Deep Winter” and earned a Golden Globe and Oscar nomination.

Months later his participation in the saga of the X Men as “Raven / Miystique” and in 2012 her leading role in “The Hunger Games” was announced.

That Friday in October 2008, he got up from the meeting and said goodbye with a smile.

“Thank you,” he said tersely.

In the evening he again toured the main garden. They were his last public visits without the harassment of his fans.

Read also: The controversies of Jennifer Lawrence