The Cupra Formentor has a drawback that some accept and others do not forgive

The Cupra Formentor It is the flagship of the sports brand. It already was before landing in the dealerships, as it was one of the first models of the solo career of Cupra. And in fact, for some months it has gathered almost as many sales as the Seat Ibiza on Spain.

But Formentor not only triumphs in the Spanish market. In other countries of Europe it also has a great pull. On Germany, Switzerland, Finland, Austria, United Kingdom o Italy is among the best sellers in its category. And this demand is generating waiting lists in other countries, where some deliveries are being delayed.

Cupra Formentor

Cupra’s most controversial decision

One of the secrets of the success of the Formentor we found it in a decision he made Cupra a few months ago. Specifically, to launch a version of access to the range with engines 150 hp TSI. A step that, however, in the same way that it has increased the sales of the Formentor, has generated certain reluctance in many drivers.

Because the most faithful lovers of Cupra they consider their standard to be sportsmanship in driving. And this is something that is difficult to find in the access Formentor of 150 Power hp. The finishes, design and interior comfort do maintain the differential point. But not the mechanical section.

Cupra Formentor

A strategy that has disappointed many, as they consider that Cupra He has preferred to renounce sportsmanship with the sole objective of adding sales. Thus, the decision enchants those who have always wanted to have a Cupra and now they can do it at low cost, but that outrages those who already have a high-performance one and now they see how the roads are filled with Formentors that end with the exclusivity of having a model of these characteristics.