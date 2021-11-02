The crossover you didn’t know you needed: Cardi B and Angélica María together on a cooking show

Collaborations and coexistence between artists from different countries and diverse sectors are becoming more and more common; However, the meeting that recently took place in the world of entertainment has surprised more than one.

It turns out that American rapper Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, better known as Cardi B, left everyone with their mouths open for his meeting with nothing more and nothing less than the Mexican actress, Angelica Maria.

However, said meeting It is not the only thing that has surprised, but as if that were not enough, the interpreter of ‘I like it’ showed off her culinary skills when cooking some chiles en nogada, one of the most representative dishes of Mexican gastronomy.

This meeting was part of one more episode of his program transmitted by Facebook ‘Cardi Tries’, which was recorded in the Mexican restaurant La Casita, located in Los Angeles and featured the participation of the model Indya Moore.

While culinary experts Jamie Martin del Campo and Ramiro Arvizu were in charge of teaching him how to prepare Mexican, Dominican, Salvadoran and Peruvian food.

While the so-called ‘Bride of Mexico’ and the actor Andrés Zuno were the guests of honor and those in charge of giving their verdict regarding the dish.

“We cook this ourselves, I really hope you like it. I’m very nervous because I’ve never tried this dish and I don’t know if I cooked it well, but my friends helped me ”, Cardi B mentioned to Angélica, whom she confessed to being her admirer.

Despite their fear, chiles en nogada they were liked by Angelica Maria, who recognized her excellent work as a cook.

“You are great stars, but also good cooks. The sauce is perfect. The filling is very well done. It tastes the same as in Mexico. They are very good Mexican cooks, ”said the Mexican actress.

The singer showed her happiness not only because of the words of the Mexican Bride, but because she prepared that delicious dish herself.

“I had never seen this dish and while I was cooking it I felt a little scared, because I don’t usually mix sweet with meat and it is delicious, I prepared it and I love my own food,” he said.

Even trying the chiles en nogada made Cardi B want to know more about Mexico and not just Tulum and Cancun, places that you have already visited before.

You may also like:

Who was Gabe? The famous tiktoker passed away at the age of 19 after suffering a car accident

Who is R. Kelly? The rapper is found guilty of sex trafficking and extortion; I could spend decades in prison

Mhoni Vidente predicts a “total collapse” by the year 2031; What does the astrologer’s vision mean?

It was horrible? Eugenio Derbez explains how he felt when he received a slap from Chabelo