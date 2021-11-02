The costumes for which The Weeknd has become the king of Halloween and there is no one who beats him | PHOTOS

The Weeknd, who a few days ago released the official video clip of his collaboration with Swedish House Mafia: “Moth To A Flame”, has known how to shine in each Halloween Thank you to your spectacular costumes, with which it has shown that it is the true king of this celebration.

In fact, for some years there has been no other famous person who surpasses the Canadian singer 31-year-old, whose real name is Abel Makkonen Tesfaye. Each Halloween, the interpreter of “Blinding Lights” and “Take My Breath” surprises his followers with his characterizations.

The Weeknd. Photo: IG

The incredible costumes of The Weeknd

Let’s start with the most recent. On the night of Sunday, October 31, the date on which it is celebrated Halloween on an international level, The Weeknd shared a series of photographs disguised as Don Vito Corleone, star of the iconic film The Godfather (1972).

The Weeknd as Vito Corleone. Photo: IG / theweeknd

The singer wrote “The Don is coming” in the description of his publication, in which a perfect representation of the character played by the actor is observed Marlon brando. The musician took care of every detail: hair, wrinkles, a suit, stains on his hands and even a gray cat, like the one that appears in the opening scene of the tape.

Last year, The Weeknd He once again surprised his millions of followers on social networks by publishing his own version of Sherman Klump, the character embodied by Eddie murphy on The Nutty Professor (1996). As with the Vito Corleone costume, the talented composer wears the same clothing, glasses, and holds a laboratory flask.

The Weeknd as The Nutty Professor. Photo: IG / theweeknd

In 2019, the also producer was characterized as your favorite villain: Joker, better known as The guason. It was specifically the one carried out by Jack Nicholson on Batman (1989), directed by the legendary Tim Burton.

“I love villains, they are the best characters in the movies. The Joker is my favorite villain of all time. It’s how I am, or how I was: you know me, but you don’t know me. I give you what I want to give you. I associate with villains like that, but I don’t want to destroy the world, “he said in 2015 to the Pitchfork portal.

The Weeknd as Joker. Photo: TW / theweeknd

Finally, in 2018, The Weeknd attended the Halloween party of the model and businesswoman Heidi klum, a tradition among celebrities carried out in New York. On that occasion, the singer appeared with his then girlfriend Bella Hadid.

He disguised himself as Beetlejuice and she from Lydia deetz, the main characters of the film directed by Tim Burton: Beetlejuice (1988)starred by Michael Keaton and Winona ryder, respectively.

The Weeknd and Bella Hadid as Beetlejuice and Lydia Deetz. Photo: Special

