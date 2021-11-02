The Book of Boba Fett may mark the return of a Star Wars villain

The first trailer for The Book of Boba Fett shows us the criminal world of Tatooine after the death of Jabba the Hutt

The Book of Boba Fett was announced with a post credits scene after the end of season 2 of The Mandalorian. The scene showed Boba fett returning to the palace of Jabba the hutt, who died in Return of the Jedi, only for execute Bib Fortuna and claim Jabba’s throne as his own. Standing by his side was Fennec shand, whom she saved after being left for dead in the show’s first season.

Now Disney has shown the first trailer of The Book of Boba Fett, the series directed by Robert Rodríguez and that will arrive at Disney + on December 29. The series will show Boba Fett and Fennec Shand navigating the galaxy’s criminal world as they claim Jabba the Hutt’s territory. However, there is a particular group from the criminal underworld of Star wars you may have a problem to solve with Boba fett, before I can claim the throne of Jabba.

We mean the organization Scarlet dawn that appeared in the movie Han Solo: A Star Wars Story. In the film’s final moments it is revealed that Solo’s childhood sweetheart, Qi-ra, took control of the organization after the death of its boss Dryden Vos, with Darth Maul as its new boss.

Although the Han Solo film had no sequel, star wars comics they just completed an important event, The War of the Bounty Hunters, which tells the story of how Qi’ra stole Han Solo’s carbonite-frozen body from Boba Fett, while on his way to Jabba’s Palace. The race to get Han back brought together all the main Rebel, Imperial, and bounty hunter characters that existed between The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi.





Since The War of the Bounty Hunters put Boba Fett and Qi’ra in conflict, it is possible that Star wars want to show the collision of these characters in real action. So Don’t be surprised if you see Game of Thrones star Emilia Clarke appear in The Boba Fett Book as Qi’ra.

As for the trailer and its dubbing in Spain, in the end If that they changed their voices to Boba Fett. Too bad there was no agreement with Pedro Molina (who did Jango and the clones). It seems to be Gabriel Jimenez (Hugh Jackman usual) who will be the voice of the bounty hunter and who does it great too.