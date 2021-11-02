The ‘Bomb’ did not explode! Florian Thauvin will finish A2021 without returning

Editorial Mediotiempo

The regular tournament Apertura 2021 will end and Florian Thauvin will remain absent in Tigres, since the pump reinforcement of the felines continues to work separately from the Miguel Herrera.

Louse He thought that this Monday French could already join the practices, but it did not happen like that, so that he remains out for the Matchday 17 against Bravos.

Thauvin stayed with the club’s physiotherapists, following a grade one tear in his right leg that he suffered on September 25 against Pumas.

“(Florian had) one of the biggest injuries in the tear, sometimes they are very big fibers, they go from three weeks to a month depending on the evolution of the player, he has put a lot of himself and has come to therapy, He continues to have a little feeling until yesterday he did not show any discomfort, it seems that the feeling had passed, but it is a day, to consider it for Saturday no, without having put a physical test, it is risking a lot and it would delay us a lot. return ”, were the words of Herrera last Friday.

Now the idea of ​​the Tigres coaching staff is not to risk it, even though it becomes ready for the weekend; They prefer that the FIFA Date pass and have it in better condition for Liguilla.

Another who worked in recovery from his right ankle injury was Diego Reyes, who presents a grade one sprain and bone contusion with a prognosis reserved for his daily evolution.

Tigres will have a friendly against Venados

After matchday 17 to be played this weekend, there will be a new FIFA World Cup qualifying date and the Tigers will take the opportunity to hold a friendly match with the Yucatan Deer from the Expansion League. It will be played on Saturday, November 13 at the University Stadium.

The Repechage duels are from November 20 to 21 and the cats aim not to play a play-off match, but to go directly to the Quarter-Finals, which will be the First leg on November 24 and 25 and the Return on November 27 and 28.