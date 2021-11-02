The best series starring women from Netflix, HBO and Amazon Prime Video | Entertainment

In recent years we have seen that the series have begun to get out of the usual schemes and also offer a more up-to-date content featuring women. Various examples have been found on both sides of the Atlantic that go beyond the points of view that seemed to be the majority until recently.

Police, political, action, horror series … There is no longer a genre in which female protagonism is strange and on platforms such as HBO, Prime Video and Netflix we can find various examples that sometimes go unnoticed.

Therefore, in this report we have prepared a list with some series starring women that you have available right now and that you cannot miss.

If you were thinking that everything had a male voice, the mass landing of women has arrived to the cast and direction, so let’s enjoy this.

Index of series starring women

Mare of Easttown

With an air reminiscent of the English Happy Valley, Mare of Easttown has been the series that has been most successful in the last summer and that has generated so many comments on the interpretation of Kate Winslet. We are facing an intense thriller in which the detective investigates what has happened to some young girls who have disappeared in a town where everyone knows each other.

Mare of Easttown is a 7 episode series that you can watch on HBO that keeps you glued to the screen until the second ending. With an important plot twist in the middle chapters, you will hook yes or yes.

Big Little Lies

It can be said that the second season was worse than the first, but Big Little Lies paved an important path by giving women a choral and absolute prominence of a community in which a fight between children initiates a significant rift.

With a self-closing character in each season, Big Little Lies shows the tensions between women, how they cope with their professional and personal lives and the burdens they carry. This is a series whose key is not revealed until the very end and that is very much in line with the times we are living. You have it available on HBO.

The curse of Bly Manor

Mike Flanagan is gifting us with a horror series almost every year and we still have a recent Midnight Mass. But before it came The Curse of Bly Manor, starring a au pair that he is going to live in a mansion that hides too many things and where everything (and everyone) seems to have a secret.

Free adaptation of the novel Another Turn of the Screw, in the series we find great moments of terror and a plea for love, this time between two women, which is most interesting. A horror story starring a woman that you should not miss and that you have at your fingertips on Netflix.

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina

They are going four seasons of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, the adaptation of the mythical character that was born from the comic and that has been updated to current times. Many spoke of Buffy, the vampire slayer with the first chapters, but this series is very different and has known how to go its own ways.

Sabrina is a witch and must live with this in a strange and funny balance between the world of magic and the real. Terror easy to see for an audience, especially teenagers, but that can be enjoyed by anyone on Netflix, The chilling adventures of Sabrina have convinced each season that it has been released.

Jessica jones

Before all of Marvel passed into the hands of Disney +, Netflix had time to shoot and premiere several superhero series. Daredevil was perhaps the most famous, but Jessica Jones also convinced viewers with her strong female character.

In the three seasons released on Netflix Jessica Jones tries to continue with work as a private detective, although always helped by her superpowers. The series has a very entertaining plot that there are those who are missing in this new stage in Disney +.

Lady’s gambit

We totally change gender to enter the chess series that caused a real furore in 2020. With an engaging performance by Anya Taylor-Joy and a dizzying pace, this series reawakened the passion for chess in many viewers who saw it on Netflix.

Lady’s Gambit narrates the story of a chess champion, from her childhood to being crowned unbeatable across the globe. At the same time, he has to mediate his addictions and a vision of the world too strange to fit in with other people. This series was successful and the reasons are obvious from the first episode.

Girls

Up to six seasons the series lasted created, written, directed by and starring Lena Dunham. A generational play that narrates the lives of four friends in New York and the feelings and problems they face on their way to maturity.

With great success in many of the approaches, the mishaps to access well-paid jobs, the problems in modern relationships and certain excesses of the protagonist are counted. Girls kept a lot of people hooked for several years and has barely aged in its social focus. You can enjoy it on HBO.

It is worth mentioning that in this series Adam Driver was finally discovered, who has later appeared in Star Wars and a multitude of films.

Killing Eve

Killing Eve is a unique series that mix action, espionage, an impossible romance and a lot of black humor. After creating Fleabag, Phoebe Waller-Bridge shaped the three seasons of this story that was shot in different countries and has an undeniable charm.

The series orbits in the relationship they have boring detective Eve and serial killer Villanelle, lover of luxury and with an amazing charisma. As they chase each other there is also an increasingly difficult attraction to contain.

Killling Eve is one of those series that you can recommend to anyone and to which it is difficult not to get hooked. If you haven’t seen it, it’s available on HBO.

Borgen

Borgen is a Danish series that since its premiere has been gaining in followers thanks to word of mouth. Clearly focused on politics and without too much budget, this series narrates what happens in the parliament of that country and the different political ideas, which have almost been a preview of what has been happening in the rest of Europe these years.

Borgen starts when the candidate that many sympathize with but never wins ends up elected as president of the country. But it must govern in coalition and handle a present that is more turbulent than might be expected. With a friendly tone, but without preventing it from delving into many topics, Borgen is a series to enjoy on Netflix.

The Handmaid’s Tale

There’s no denying that the HBO launch of The Handmaid’s Tale was quite an event. Few had read the prestigious book on which it is based, but its impact was total and during a long season only this series was talked about, its rawness, the interpretation of Elisabeth Moss and how suffocating it was for many viewers.

The synopsis is already known: a totalitarian and militarized state, the inability to have children and how some women who can be used as maids for the sole purpose of giving birth before taking the children away from them. The Handmaid’s Tale is a terrifying series, although we must point out that it has taken too long. Do you dare to see it?

We also point out that it can now be found in Prime Video in its entirety, an aspect that subscribers of this platform will appreciate.

Mrs. America

We ended up with a very different political series that triumphed last year, although with the rate of releases it seems like it was much longer ago. Mrs. America focuses on the political battle for the advancement of women from the perspective of one who fought against him, Phyllis Schlafly, played by Cate Blanchett.

It was difficult to ratify the Equal Rights Amendment and to achieve it there was an intense political debate in which they participated women who today remain as references of feminism and they are still active. This series describes those years, changes in ideologies, the countercultural movement, and the entire American landscape.

If you missed it at the time, it’s still available on HBO.