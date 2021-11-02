the best scary movies and series on the platform

Terror has been present in the cinema since its very genesis. In fact, his appearance was more than enough to instill fear in the societies that saw him take his first steps. There is George Méliès with The Devil’s Mansion (1896), and a whole emergence of creators who in the following years experimented with the medium. Here, in the national territory, Second Chomón He signed stories like The Haunted House (1907) or Satan has fun (1907). Shortly afterwards, the Cabinet of Dr. Caligari (Robert Wiene, 1920) and Nosferatu (FW Murnau, 1922) opened a path that Universal and RKO would follow until the 1950s. The public’s fascination with terror goes back a long way. The fear, overwhelm, tension and anxiety that a film can generate are real, but we live them from a controlled space, a safe environment that allows us to immerse ourselves and embrace those sensations. Over the decades, the genre has evolved, following the passing of society’s fears. The classic tales and gothic terror typical of late 18th and 19th century literature gave way to the technophobia of the 1950s. Then came zombies, alien creatures and infernal possessions. Fear has always been present in the cinematographic medium, as a genre, as an ingredient, as a tone and as a theme..

Now, the ubiquitous entertainment industry offers horror in the most disparate forms, being possible to find all kinds of approaches just by pressing a couple of buttons on the remote of our television. All platforms streaming They have an interesting catalog in this sense, but today we are going to focus on the one that, for now, is present in more homes. That’s why we bring you a collection of recommendations for movies and series, present on Netflix, in which terror is an essential part of their speech. We begin.

Rec

And we do it with a national product, Rec. The ribbon signed by Jaume Balagueró and Paco Plaza It hit theaters almost three decades ago. Awarded both in Sitges and in the Goya, it narrates the adventures of Ángela, a reporter who will be involved in a terrifying nightmare when she finds herself following a group of firefighters who come to the emergency call of an elderly woman. Rec stands out, above all, for its earthiness and closeness. A movie as dynamic as it is distressing for which a footage of less than 80 minutes is enough to achieve almost everything that is proposed.

Insidious

James wan and mass horror cinema are, today, synonymous. There are few hits he has signed in the last two decades, from Saw to the Warren File. Between the two, we ran into Insidious, a movie that seeks to play with the tropes of the genre, to subvert the expectations of the viewer, while drawing a path that achieves, sooner rather than later, the terrifying tone that is proposed. It does not pursue lofty goals, but it also does not need it to amuse and terrify its audience from the shadows.

The street of terror (part 1): 1994

Álex Pareja already told us, not long ago, about La Calle del Terror, a return to the slasher that seeks to adapt an eminently 90s subgenre to current times. Self-awareness is the greatest virtue of a film that is, from beginning to end, pure adolescent horror movies. He fights against its predictability through his structure, and thanks to this he manages to articulate a beat that makes it hard to get bored. Contained in the restrictions of its proposal, it knows how to contribute enough news to join what has been achieved by Supermassive games with Until Dawn, and revive a concept as devalued as the slasher.

The Haunting of Hill House

And we come to what seems to me, directly, one of the best series that Netflix has, exclusively. The Haunting of Hill House draw an updated horror tale from the family drama. The emotional baggage of the protagonists and the traumas that each of them must overcome is positioned at the center of the discourse, moving the supernatural aside to enhance the fears of each of its characters. Some fears with which, in addition, it is easy to identify. A) Yes, Mike flanagan He signs a series that works wonderfully at different levels and that, of course, reserves the odd good scare.

Shark

We continue at the top with Shark, a classic capable of generating constant tension thanks to what it leaves out of the picture. Jaws is a paradigm of not teaching, an exercise in psychological torture that keeps the viewer glued to the screen thanks to what they don’t. Little can be said about this tape that hasn’t already been said, but if you haven’t been through it, you should. Spielberg and Willimas are a safe bet.

Do not breathe

Fede Alvarez signs a thriller in which terror has a fundamental role. Tension is the protagonist, throughout its 88 minutes, in an exercise that constantly plays with danger. One of those movies that can end up exhausting the viewer, fulfilling their cathartic function and getting us to end up emotionally exhausted.

Bram Stoker’s Dracula

I am aware that practically no one would catalog the film of Coppola like terror. But several factors come in here. In the first place, that of terror has evolved with society, in the second (and as if it were a derivative) the use of terror as a theme. Something that can begin to be realized when an element of it has been collectively overcome as fear. Today no one is afraid of a vampire, but they are part of the collective imagination linked to gender. On your tape, Coppola skillfully mixes romance with horror in a 1992 movie that, back then, had a delicious vintage aroma. Bram Stoker’s Dracula it may seem like a misplaced product with respect to its time as a great production, and that is precisely where part of its charm lies. History of cinema.

Dracula (Netflix miniseries)

Mark Gatiss and Steven Moffat, after their success with Sherlock, they embarked on this project that pursued upgrade Bran Stoker’s Dracula figure. The series had a somewhat uneven reception, which can be explained from the tonal heterogeneity that it handles throughout its three episodes. As with the detective series, it consists of three chapters that have a footage close to an hour and a half. The first is a real delight for any fan of the Gothic novel, from classic horror movies or Coppola’s movie. After that, it is true that we cannot speak of an incontestable product, but we can speak of a remarkable and courageous work that, of course, will not leave anyone indifferent.

Babadook

J’s first jobennifer kent It earned him recognition from the New York Critics Circle, the Sitges jury and the British Independent Film Awards, among others. Babadook delves into the exploration of fear from different perspectives, and does so without the need to be explicit at any time, Rather the complete opposite. A widowed mother, a child frightened by nightmares and a book of stories are enough to edify an intelligent story that does not renounce to treat pain and loss with sobriety. A pleasant surprise.

Bonus track: Zombieland

Zombieland does something that I love, especially when it turns out well, which is articulate a comedy around terror as the central theme. From the perspective of a zombie apocalypse, Ruben Fleischer builds a delicious hooligan fun from start to finish. The romantic comedy, the series B, the road movies and the buddy movies they shake hands to form a whole that also has one of the most rewarding cameos I have encountered in a movie. A real delight topped by a tall cast that features Jesse Eisenberg, Woody Harrelson, Emma Stone and Abigail Breslin. Delicious