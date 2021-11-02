(CNN / CNN Chile) – Memories of children’s movies, characters from The Squid game And Some Awesome Prosthetics Are Among The Best Celebrity Halloween Costumes Of 2021, with stars like Katy Perry, Doja Cat, and John Legend getting into the party spirit.

Although several major Halloween parties, such as Heidi Klum’s annual party, were called off this year, fellow model Alessandra Ambrosio threw a party full of stars and Harry Styles invited fans to dress up for his “Harryween” concert at Madison Square Garden. Styles, of course, came dressed as Dorothy from The Wizard of Oz, in a plaid mini dress and ruby ​​red slippers.

References to pop culture were current, with Lizzo dressing up as Baby Yoda, Lisa from Blackpink channeling the mysterious Red Light, Green Light from The Squid Game and former figure skater Adam Rippon dressing up as Nicki Minaj’s infamous cousin on Twitter. Megan Thee Stallion, who has sported a variety of different Halloween outfits in recent days, gave Emma Stone a run for her money as Cruella de Vil.

Others went to great lengths with elaborate special effects: Ariana Grande transformed into a moss-covered swamp monster, and Lil Nas X appeared as Voldemort on Instagram. Janelle Monae started Christmas early in a frighteningly accurate “The Grinch” costume, while Kendall Jenner and Reese Witherspoon dove into the Hollywood archives appearing as the Martian Girl from the 1996 cult film Mars Attacks! and Melanie from the Hitchcock classic Birds, respectively.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner They surprised with costumes inspired by the movie Lizzie McGuire. But they weren’t the only couple who opted for a costume together. Shawn Mendes and Camilla Cabello were inspired by the traditional Day of the Dead, while Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom they celebrated in costumes inspired by the pandemic.