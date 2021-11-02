“The Appearance of Things” leads with Amanda Seyfried

The actress who sang ABBA and became a modern Little Red Riding Hood, Amanda Seyfried makes bearable a horror proposal that this Saturday tops the list of “10 most popular in Paraguay today” on Netflix. Among the novelties, a Polish series stands out that puts humor to sex; a Spanish production with Mario Casas; even a Mexican soap opera to get hooked on a holiday for 170 episodes.

A supernatural horror thriller leads the platform’s national preferences, despite not having such good reviews. However, everything is explained by its protagonist: Amanda Seyfried. The actress who jumped to the big screen with “Heavy Girls” (2004), and who became famous for “Mamma Mia!” (2008) and “The girl in the red cape” (2011), is the excuse to watch this story about haunted houses.

Needless to say, Seyfried was recently nominated for an Oscar for best supporting actress for “Mank,” which is also on Netflix; and that stood out in various productions such as “Querido John” (2010), “Los miserables” (2012), “Lovelace” (2013) or “Ted 2” (2015), among the best known.

The American interpreter is directed by Robert Pulcini and Shari Springer Berman, the duo behind “American Splendor” (2003) and “Diary of a Nanny” (2007), which is now adapting a novel by Elizabeth Brundage: A Manhattan Couple Moves In He goes to a historic village in the Hudson Valley and discovers that his marriage conceals a sinister darkness that rivals the history of his new home.

Read more: Commodity prices stabilize after increases in first quarter

Quite similar to the previous case, this irregular prison drama of British origin establishes its interest in its protagonist, Joel Kinnaman, an actor known for the series “The Killing”, and for his roles in hits such as “RoboCop” (2014) and “Suicide Squad ”(2016). It is the second feature film by Andrea Di Stefano after “Escobar: Lost Paradise” (2014); and is based on the book by a Swedish duo.

Former special ops soldier Pete Koslow works as an FBI insider in the Polish mob. But after a drug sale that ends with a dead police officer, he is now forced by the mafia to enter jail where he served 4 years in prison, to handle drug trafficking from within. And he will do it because it is the only way to save him, his wife and his daughter.

From Poland comes a dramatic comedy to lose modesty in 8 episodes. While creating an innovative sex app, a young woman and her friends explore the world of intimacy and discover themselves in the process.

An animated adventure for the enjoyment of the family. This film has garnered good critical reviews. The Mitchell family’s road trip is interrupted by a technological insurrection that threatens humanity.

Mario Casas never fails. The Spanish actor returns to the orders of Oriol Paulo, after collaborating in the well-considered “Contratiempo” (2016). This time it is an 8 episode miniseries, based on a literary text. One night nine years ago, Mateo innocently interceded in a fight and ended up becoming a murderer. Now he’s an ex-con who takes nothing for granted. His wife, Olivia, is pregnant, and the two are about to get the house of their dreams. But a shocking and inexplicable call from Olivia’s cell phone once again destroys Mateo’s life for the second time.

Based on “Shadow and Bone” (2012), the first novel in the Grisha trilogy by Israeli-American writer Leigh Bardugo; the fantastic adventure was adapted to a first season of 8 episodes, by Eric Heisserer, nominated for an Oscar for “The Arrival” (Arrival, 2016), author of “Bird Box” (2018); and who is in charge of producing the US version of the Paraguayan horror film “Morgue.” In the series appear the debutant Jessie Mei Li, along with Ben Barnes, who played Prince Caspian in the saga “The Chronicles of Narnia”. Sinister forces conspire against a young soldier when she discovers a magical power that could unite her world.

Three years after putting the Mexican “Sun” up again, with a first season of 13 episodes; the story about the life of the singer Luis Miguel returned with maximum success. Every Sunday it will premiere its new episodes, of the eight scheduled in this cycle, starring the Mexican Diego Boneta. Until now, three chapters have been published, entitled: “What level of woman”, “Silent Night” and “Suave”.

Acclaimed series about the Colombian drug lord that garnered rave reviews. The 2010 Nobel Prize in Literature, the writer Mario Vargas Llosa in the same newspaper dedicated one of his famous ‘touchstone’ columns to the series: “It is very well done, written and directed”

Free version of the book “The Parable of Paul”, adapted in 113 episodes. It describes the life of the Colombian drug lord Pablo Emilio Escobar Gaviria since his childhood. The use of indiscriminate violence made him the most fearsome drug trafficker of the late 20th century. He even destabilized the Colombian government, to the point of being the most wanted criminal in the world.

Read more: There are 58 nurses who have died from COVID-19 and ask for 100% immunization for staff in white

Do you need a Mexican soap opera? Isabel and Diego, two complete strangers, must assume the identity of a solid marriage to flee the state of Sonora. With Camila Sodi, who appeared in the series “Luis Miguel”, as Erika Camil; and in productions like “Wild District”, “False Identity” and “Rubí”. Together with Luis Ernesto Franco, interpreter seen in “Ingobernable”, “Under the same sky” or “Stolen lives”. It is a creation for Telemundo (USA) by the Venezuelan Perla Farías, author of “Juana, la virgen” (2002), “Marido en Alquiler” (2013) and “Dame chocolate” (2007). The first season consists of 91 chapters, and the second of 78.

This Mexican production became the most watched foreign series in the US in Netflix history. The first season offers 10 episodes, of about 40 minutes each. The second season already has a date: May 19, 2021.

After 18 years of wrongful imprisonment, Alex Guzmán is released with the perfect plan to find out who killed his sister Sara and why the Lazcano family blamed him for the crime. What you don’t know is that your search for evidence will lead you down a far more dangerous detour than you imagined. When he finally faces the real culprit, Alex will wish he hadn’t sought his revenge.