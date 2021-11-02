More and more celebrities have no qualms about revealing what products they use to care for their facial skin. In addition to undergoing luxury beauty treatments, celebrities such as Jennifer Lopez, Jennifer Aniston or Penelope Cruz have confessed on several occasions what their rituals are to achieve glowing skin.

Several of the actresses follow routines and advice that they have inherited from their mothers, while others turn to ingredients that are very inexpensive and can also be used to treat nails and hair, such as olive oil. These are the anti-aging secrets of celebrities:

JLo’s favorite ingredient

The artist can boast of having her own cosmetic line that she uses every day to take care of her skin. Some products that include one of the essential ingredients in the routines of his mother and his aunt: olive oil. “It was my family’s favorite to shine,” he said when he presented JLo Beauty.

Jennifer Lopez at the premiere of Ben Affleck’s latest movie in New York Evan agostini

Since she was a teenager, the singer has used olive oil to care for her hair, nails and skin. “I want my beauty line to be one that really helps the skin, because I don’t want to have to go through needles at least for now. I’m not saying I’m not going to do it one day, but I do confirm that I haven’t done it yet, ”he said.

Penelope Cruz and her mother’s advice

The Spanish actress has been an ambassador for Lancôme for years. In addition to using the beauty firm’s products, Penelope had a great teacher who gave her tips to keep her skin looking healthy. “My mother always insisted that I eat healthy and get enough rest every day. I remember it was like a broken record telling us to eat our vegetables and go to sleep soon,” she said a few years ago.

Penelope Cruz at the New York Film Festival Evan agostini

A piece of advice that Penelope is taking care of passing on to her two young children. “Now, as a mother, I hear myself say the same things,” said the Madrilenian recently, who also drinks a lot of water.

Jennifer Aniston’s food supplement

The unforgettable Rachel from ‘Friends’ is a huge fan of food supplements. So it came as no surprise when she announced last year that she was the creative director of Vital Proteins, a company specializing in collagen. “I want to teach simple ways to incorporate collagen into daily life. For me it’s about adding it to my coffee every morning after training, ”he said in November 2020.





The actress recently shared with her Instagram followers the anti-aging chocolate shake that incorporates this complement: a glass of chocolate-flavored almond drink, two scoops of the Vital Proteins chocolate-flavored collagen peptide supplement, a banana, a handful of cherries, a few drops of Stevia to sweeten, a tablespoon of antioxidant powder and a few ice cubes.

Nicole Kidman’s must-have

The Australian follows a daily beauty routine to the letter. In addition to drinking plenty of water, the protagonist of ‘Moulin Rouge’ applies sun protection to prevent the appearance of the dreaded spots on the skin. “I shoot a lot outdoors so the most important thing is sunscreen. I use Neutrogena 100 and reapply it every 90 minutes, absolutely every day,” he explained on more than one occasion.

Nicole Kidman at the Critics’ Choice Awards in 2020 GTRES

Kidman thus relies on one of the great allies to stop premature aging of the skin and emphasizes the need to use sun protection at any time of the year, not only in summer. As he assures, first use a moisturizer and then apply the cream with protection.

Halle Berry’s Elixir

Another actress who has repeatedly revealed her secret to having glowing skin is Halle Berry. The protagonist of ‘Catwoman’ relies on the power of an elixir of beauty that was already used in ancient Egypt: rose water. “Before putting on makeup, I spray my face with rose water and let it soak in. It keeps my makeup looking very juicy and I feel like my appearance is younger, lively and fresh, ”she confessed to ‘InStyle’ magazine a few years ago.

Actress Halle Berry GTRES

Berry also pointed out that rose water is a product that delays aging and firms and relaxes the face. “It doesn’t matter how old you are, you always look a little better when your skin is a little damp, not too dusty,” she said.

