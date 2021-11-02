the alleged annoyance of the players with Santiago Solari after losing to Rayados

The Águilas del América players would have been upset by a particular situation that occurred after the match against the Rayados de Monterrey for the final of the Concacaf Champions League.

When the heart rate is at a thousand and the frustration of not obtaining a goal that has been fought for for an entire year is fresh out of the oven, the environment is usually much more susceptible and prone to problems. That is what would have happened after the encounter between the Eagles of America and the Rayados of Monterrey by the end of the Concacaf Champions League 2021.

Is that the footballers blue cream As soon as they received their continental runner-up medal, they decided to escape from the center of the scene to avoid having to be luxury spectators of the celebration of those led by Javier Aguirre that, with the 1 to 0, they took the ticket to be one of the participants of the next edition of the FIFA Club World Cup.

What happened next? Santiago Solari he demanded from the members of his team from America in a somewhat visible way for everyone present including, of course, the media, that they remain on the field of play as a sign of respect for their rivals who had just become champions.

That attitude, according to The Sniper of the RÉCORD newspaper, would have annoyed the players of the Eagles that, in theory, they felt that the Indiecito He exposed them with his gestures, which left more than in evidence what was happening in the area between one of the substitute benches and the tunnel that leads to the dressing rooms.

On the other hand, that same sequence would have generated an absolutely equidistant perception in the directive of the America club and especially in Emilio Azcarraga, according to the column cited above. Moreover, the Argentine, with his ways, would have ratified his position as helmsman of the main male cast of the institution of Coapa.