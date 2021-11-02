The 8 best mortgage simulators on the Internet

These are the mortgage simulators to calculate your payment: mortgage calculator in Spain

When making a investment as important as buying a house or a flat, there are many factors that must be taken carefully. Without a doubt, one of them is the mortgage.

Know more clearly the amount, time and amount of installments to pay for the home of your dreams, allows you to have a more honest picture of whether or not it is possible make that investment.

This is where the mortgage simulators. Nails digital tools that allow you to know all these details in an easy and fast way before venturing into the negotiation.

Next, we leave you a compilation of the 8 best internet mortgage simulators in which you can trust when making this type of calculations, and that will help you achieve the best investment for you.

The best mortgage simulators in Spain

BBVA

Ing

Bank of Spain: Calculator

Santander

La Caixa Bank

Spanish Mortgage Association

Habitaclia.com

Idealistic Simulator

To choose the best Spain mortgage simulator, we have taken the task of select different options, considering alternatives by financial or banking entities, as well as the most recognized in the sector.

In general, all these mortgage simulators or calculators They fulfill the same function, not to mention that the data they request is usually the same in all cases.

So that you really understand why the selection of each one of them, we wanted to highlight the most differential points among all, so you can choose the one that best suits your needs or consider that it is the one that best suits you.

BBVA

The BBVA simulator It is one of the best and most complete on the list. You must enter different data such as whether the type of home is usual, new or second-hand, location, price, the amount of money you need, years to pay the mortgate and the income of the holders.

Although request multiple fields, has a very friendly, simple interface and that is very intuitive for users when carrying out the entire process. Of course, by having more detailed information, the results can be even more accurate.

ING

The second option in this list belongs to ING, one of the more complete simulators and that easily competes with that of BBVA. It allows you choose the type of mortgage (variable, fixed or mixed) and based on it, calculate the monthly fee to pay.

So you will have the possibility to compare the different options and choose the one that best suits you and your possibilities, always being able to choose the number of years and other related aspects.

Bank of Spain: Calculator

The Bank of Spain mortgage simulator focuses on calculating loans that are amortized under the system “French”, that is, where all the fees to pay are equal throughout the period as long as the interest rate is maintained.

In this sense, this calculator considers that all payments are monthly, that all months have the same number of days and other aspects. Therefore, it is possible that there are some variations, although very small, with respect to those offered by the lender.

Santander

The Santander simulator is a bit more comprehensive than other options on this list. In this case, it allows you know your mortgage payment, being fixed or variable for the purchase of your flat or house.

In this way, you will have knowledge of the monthly amount to pay and of all the associated expenses, buy and choose the type of mortgage that best suits your possibilities.

La Caixa Bank

In the case of Caixa Bank, we found a minimalist simulator that will help you to know the monthly installment of your fixed mortgage. For this, it is necessary to complete the data they request and that they share with other similar calculators.

In this case, the simulator will ask you to indicate values ​​such as the province where the house is located, the type of property (new or used), price, repayment term, holder’s age and savings (up to 80% maximum) contributed.

Open bank

With respect to mortgage simulator that provides the Open bank, we find a calculator that helps you better understand the amount you will owe pay monthly with type maximum and minimum.

To do this, it is based on data such as the amount to be financed, the repayment term, the interest rate (variable or fixed), the interest percentage, the term (years or months) and the monthly fee to pay.

Habitaclia

The simulator Habitaclia It is possibly the most basic of all those on the list, although not the worst for that. In this option, you can calculate the amount of your monthly mortgage payment.

It simply requires you to complete the information related to the amount of money you are requesting, the interest rate (%) and the mortgage term to pay with a minimum of 5 years and maximum of 50 years.

Idealistic

Idealistic is a web portal that specializes in the real-estate market and offers a mortgage calculator that allows you to know in detail the monthly fee that you will have to pay and the loan amount for your home.

Just place the location and type of home, price, the money you will contribute and the payment term. If we must highlight something from the simulator Idealistic, is that yes design is quite intuitive and in a way, simpler than others on this list.

With all these options you can make the approximate calculation of your mortgage and thus venture into the investment of the home of your dreams in a safer and more reliable way.

