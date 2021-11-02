The 7 best HBO Max series in Spain [ACTUALIZADO]

It’s official, HBO Max is now available in Spain with a wide variety of content to enjoy. This streaming subscription platform has excellent productions for all ages. If you have doubts regarding this new service you can take a look at this article where we explain the 5 things you should know now that HBO Max has arrived in Spain.

On this platform you will find a wide catalog of series, in which comedies, dramas, musicals, animated series, police and horror stand out. Not sure which one to start with? Well, here we bring you a selection of the 7 best series that HBO Max offers you on its landing in our country.

7 HBO Max series you have to see



We know that HBO has always been known for having highly critically acclaimed series that you probably already know. In this list we will not include famous series such as Game of Thrones, True Detective, Rick and Morty, Vikings or The Sopranos. On the contrary, we have selected the 7 best series that you probably have not seen yet and that you can enjoy on HBO Max.

Mare of Easttown



This is a 7-episode miniseries that tells the life of Mare Sheehan, a detective who despite being a glory of the sport for her small town Easttown, carries a heavy emotional load with which she must deal. Facing his own personal drama, Mare must also investigate a mysterious murder case. Starring the Oscar winner, Kate Winslet, this series will delight you if you are lovers of drama and police thrillers.

Euphoria



Starring the young actress Zendaya, Euphoria is one of HBO’s most successful series in recent years. It narrates the experiences of Rue, a young addict who returns to the institute after a stay in the rehabilitation center. When he returns, he meets Jules, a girl who will become his best friend and with whom he will face the drama of adolescence: identity conflicts, drugs, social networks, sex, love and friendship.

A fully recommended youth drama that stands out for the performance of Zendaya, which gave her the Emmy for best actress, and for its powerful staging. In addition, HBO has already guaranteed the second season of this acclaimed series that will premiere in early 2022. This series will keep you glued to TV if you like youth dramas.

Devs



Leaving the dramas behind, here we bring a thriller for science fiction lovers. Devs is a mysterious series of 8 episodes in which at the end of each chapter you will be left wanting more because of the intrigue and suspense they generate.

The plot follows in the footsteps of Lily, a computer engineer who tries discover the secret behind the disappearance of her boyfriend Sergei. They both worked together for the same company when Sergei was promoted to the Devs division, resulting in his disappearance in this mysterious section.

Future man



Science fiction series should not always have that mysterious and dark aura. Future Man is proof of that. Are is a funny comedy and fiction series in which we will follow the adventures of Josh Futterman, a clumsy young man who works as a janitor, who still lives with his parents and who has little social interaction.

Our protagonist is only good at one thing: playing a video game called Cybergeddon. Upon reaching the highest score in this video game, he is surprised by the visit of the game’s characters who reveal that he has been chosen to save the world. With this scoop it will begin a series packed with time travel, comedy and lots of action.

Beyond the garden



We have not forgotten the little ones in this selection of the best series you can see on HBO Max. But don’t worry, this is a series that adults can enjoy too. Beyond the garden is one of the best works of animation that have been created in recent decades.

This is a 10-episode miniseries that tells the story of Greg and Wirt, a pair of brothers with totally opposite personalities who get lost in a mysterious forest full of fantastic creatures and looking for the way back home. Beyond the Garden is an excellent combination of comedy, musical scenes and mystery, so you cannot miss this fantastic series.

The Handmaid’s Tale



One of the most awarded series in the HBO Max catalog. With 4 seasons and more than 30 episodes, The Handmaid’s Tale is a drama that takes us back to a dystopian feudal future. In it, the United States is under the power of religious extremist politicians who, in view of the declining birth rate, recruit all fertile women to make them slaves that wealthy families hire to procreate. It is a fictional series full of brilliant performances and with some really beautiful visuals.

Chernobyl



With only 5 episodes this series will remain in your memory forever. Chernobyl portrays everything that happened during the nuclear tragedy that shook not only Ukraine but the whole world. One of the great virtues of this series is that it narrates this historical event from different points of view.

In just one season, this horror drama series has managed to become one of the most critically acclaimed series and received countless awards. It is one of the best series of recent years And if you have not seen it yet, you should not miss the opportunity to see it on HBO Max.

These are just some of the excellent series you can find on HBO Max, so if you were not convinced by any of this list, we invite you to review the huge catalog of content that this platform has. Now, if you have not yet managed to put this service on your Amazon Fire TV, in this tutorial we will show you how to install HBO Max on this device.