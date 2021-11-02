The 5 comedies like The Office to not stop laughing are on Netflix

Fans of The Office know that there is no such thing as watching the series too many times. But if you are looking for something to watch while pausing between rewatch and rewatch, this is the note you were waiting for.

Short chapters, with several seasons to marathon and laugh out loud while watching one chapter behind the other. This is the premise of these 5 series (found in Netflix) that you can’t miss if you liked The Office.

1) Modern Family

This record-breaking sitcom has 11 seasons that are available for you to watch non-stop on Netflix. The series was filmed between 2009 and 2020 and follows the life of Jay Pritchett and his family that includes his second wife and stepson, as well as their two grown sons; their husbands and children and grandchildren.

Like The Office, has the format of mockumentary which adds an extra fee to the comedy starring Ed O’Neill, Sofa Vergara, Julie Bowen, Ty Burrell, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Eric Stonestreet, Sarah Hyland, and Ariel Winter.

Critically acclaimed, the series received multiple nominations and also won awards such as the Emmy, Golden Globes and SAG Awards.

2) Brooklyn Nine-Nine

The story revolves around Jake Peralta (Andy Samberg), a talented but immature detective from the New York Police Department at the fictitious 99 Police Station in Brooklyn, He often conflicts with his commanding officer, the serious and stern Captain Raymond Holt (Andre Braugher).

The comedy of 8 seasons was very well received by the critics thanks to its cast, especially for Samberg and Braugher. He has won two Emmy Awards and a Golden Globe for best television series, musical or comedy. Samberg has won a Golden Globe for best actor in a television series, musical or comedy.

The series, which can be seen at Netflix, premiered in 2013 and had its last broadcast on September 16, 2021.

3) Arrested Development

This sitcom is focused on the characters of a dysfunctional family that has lost its financial wealth. The series presents the facts in the manner of a documentary / cinma vrit, and it hooks you chapter by chapter throughout its 5 seasons.

The show was created by Mitchel Hurwitz, also creator of The Ellen Show and writer for The John Larroquette Show and The Golden Girls.

Since its debut on November 2, 2003, the series won six Emmys, a Golden Globe, plus a fan base as a cult series. It was also included in the list of Time Magazine among the 100 best television shows in history.

4) Grace and Frankie

This comedy Netflix original released in 2015 and was created by Marta Kauffman (the famous executive producer of Friends) and Howard J. Morris and stars Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin.

Grace is the retired director of the cosmetics company she founded and Frankie is a hippie art teacher. Their respective husbands, Robert and Sol, are partners in a successful San Diego divorce law firm. Their lives get complicated when their husbands announce that they are gay, that they are in love with each other and that they want to get married.

Now they must deal with their divorces and how to move on to the next chapter of their lives. The two women leave their own homes and are forced to live together in the beach house that both couples bought. years ago, while the two husbands decide to live in the house that Robert shares with Grace.

5) The Kominsky method

The Kominsky Method follows Sandy Kominsky, an actor who years ago was successful for a short time and that he is now a revered Hollywood actor trainer.

Created by Chuck Lorre, they premiered on November 16, 2018 on Netflix and features a deluxe cast headed by Michael Douglas, Alan Arkin, Nancy Travis and Sarah Baker.