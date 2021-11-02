The 20 most valuable players in the world

Despite the fact that the 2021-2022 academic year has just begun, there is already talk of possible incorporations by the great clubs of the international football scene. The names of Kylian Mbappé, Erling Haaland or Paul Pogba are on the table due to the interest they have generated among the different teams.

These are, in most cases, footballers with a high appraisal due to the performance they have been offering in their respective squads, age and contractual situation. Thus, taking as a reference the data offered precisely in this regard by Transfermarkt, we review the 20 players with the highest market value.

At the top of this list is French international Kylian Mbappé, a PSG footballer with a market value of € 150 million, followed by the brilliant Norwegian Erling Haaland (Borussia Dortmund), who is valued at € 120 million. English striker Harry Kane (Tottenham) closes the podium, with € 120m.

These are the most valuable players in the world

1.Kylian Mbappé (PSG) worth € 160m

2.Erling Haaland (Borussia Dortmund) worth € 150m

3.Harry Kane (Tottenham) worth € 120m

4.Jack Grealish (Manchester City) worth € 100m

5.Romelu Lukaku (Chelsea) worth € 100m

6.Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) worth € 100m

7.Neymar (PSG) worth € 100m

8.Kevin de Bruyne (Manchester City) worth € 160m

9.Jadon Sancho (Manchester United) worth € 90m

10.Frenkie de Jong (FC Barcelona) with a value of € 90 million

11.Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich) worth € 90m

12.Raheem Sterling (Manchester City) worth € 90m

13.Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United) worth € 90m

14.Marcus Rashford (Manchester United) worth € 85m

15.Heung-min Son (Tottenham) worth € 85m

16.Sadio Mané (Liverpool) worth € 85m

17.Pedri (FC Barcelona) with a value of € 80 million

18.Phil Foden (Manchester City) worth € 80m

19.Lautaro Martinez (Inter Milan) worth € 80m

20. Marcos Llorente (Atlético de Madrid) with a value of € 80 M

21 Leo Messi (PSG) worth € 80m