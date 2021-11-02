The 20 most valuable players in the world

Despite the fact that the 2021-2022 academic year has just begun, there is already talk of possible incorporations by the great clubs of the international football scene. The names of Kylian Mbappé, Erling Haaland or Paul Pogba are on the table due to the interest they have generated among the different teams.
These are, in most cases, footballers with a high appraisal due to the performance they have been offering in their respective squads, age and contractual situation. Thus, taking as a reference the data offered precisely in this regard by Transfermarkt, we review the 20 players with the highest market value.
At the top of this list is French international Kylian Mbappé, a PSG footballer with a market value of € 150 million, followed by the brilliant Norwegian Erling Haaland (Borussia Dortmund), who is valued at € 120 million. English striker Harry Kane (Tottenham) closes the podium, with € 120m.
These are the most valuable players in the world
1.Kylian Mbappé (PSG) worth € 160m
2.Erling Haaland (Borussia Dortmund) worth € 150m
3.Harry Kane (Tottenham) worth € 120m
4.Jack Grealish (Manchester City) worth € 100m
5.Romelu Lukaku (Chelsea) worth € 100m
6.Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) worth € 100m
7.Neymar (PSG) worth € 100m
8.Kevin de Bruyne (Manchester City) worth € 160m
9.Jadon Sancho (Manchester United) worth € 90m
10.Frenkie de Jong (FC Barcelona) with a value of € 90 million
11.Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich) worth € 90m
12.Raheem Sterling (Manchester City) worth € 90m
13.Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United) worth € 90m
14.Marcus Rashford (Manchester United) worth € 85m
15.Heung-min Son (Tottenham) worth € 85m
16.Sadio Mané (Liverpool) worth € 85m
17.Pedri (FC Barcelona) with a value of € 80 million
18.Phil Foden (Manchester City) worth € 80m
19.Lautaro Martinez (Inter Milan) worth € 80m
20. Marcos Llorente (Atlético de Madrid) with a value of € 80 M
21 Leo Messi (PSG) worth € 80m