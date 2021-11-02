Teun Wilke, the Mexican scorer who can steal Holland

The SPAL Player said he will combine the attributes of Haaland and Lewandowski to be unstoppable.

The Mexican scorer that Holland can steal from El Tri

By: Álvaro Cruz Santibanez NOV. 01. 2021

The Mexican scorer Teun Wilke, who made his debut in the SPAL Spring category, has not decided which team he will represent definitively, despite having been summoned to the Tri Sub 20 last november. The Netherlands team follows in his footsteps and contacted him a long time ago to follow up.

“When I was in the U-17 and I was playing a lot in Heerenveen and scoring goals there was contact, but nothing concrete. A little contact, they asked about me, but until now nothing concrete.

Wilke played in the Dutch Heerenveen youth team and this summer he signed for SPAL of the Italian Serie B, his heart is with Mexico, today he dreams of representing them in a World Cup, but things may change if a Clockwork Orange summons him, so he must

“Right now I haven’t made the decision, I will make it when I get to that point, but right now my heart and mind are focused on that and soccer is… well, the ball is round, but right now my heart says Mexico”.

He will combine skills from Lewandowski and Haaland to be unstoppable

On the other hand, it revealed that it copies the most relevant characteristics of Haaland and Lewandowski to adapt them to his style of play and be an unstoppable striker who marks an epoch in world football as a solo Hugo Sanchez it has done.

“Haaland’s quality is depth, his way of being unmarked and lethal in the area, and that speed and lethality are impressive; I think that, if you combine that with the movements behind the back and going down like it does Lewandowski… Combine that depth with movements in the area, go down to receive the ball, turn and score a goal, I think that, if one day I manage to combine it, it would be unstoppable ”.

He had offers in the summer to play in the Liga BBVA MX

Finally, Teun Wilke He revealed that there was interest from Mexican clubs to sign him in the summer, but he decided to stay in Europe because the quality of football is higher and he wants to achieve great things there.

“Yes there were options to go to MexicoBut right now I don’t want to go back to Mexico at all, because I want a career in Europe and here I can learn more, develop more. Obviously there are the options and it is very nice to hear that, but I had in mind since I was a child to make a career in Europe, and giving way to Mexico would not be the fair decision ”.