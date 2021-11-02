Tencent Goes for the Throne of Genshin Impact and Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Forums / Telegram

The Chinese video game market is becoming increasingly complicated by state regulations and this has led some of the companies to think beyond borders and even the Asian region. The success of Genshin Impact showed that there are great possibilities for business and success at an international level and this will be taken advantage of by Tencent, the Chinese telecommunications giant, who will bet on a spin-off of the successful franchise Honor of kings, also known as Arena of Valor.

Honor of Kings: World is an open world RPG

Tencent Games, the video game division of the Chinese company, presented Honor of Kings: World an action RPG and open world that is in development by TiMi Studio Group, who are also responsible for the MOBA for mobiles that has been a success in the Asian market. According to the official information, Honor of Kings: World is developed in conjunction with Liu Cixin, a prominent Chinese writer who was recognized for the novel The Three-Body Problem.

Video: Presentation trailer of Honor of Kings: World

As you can see in the trailer, Honor of Kings: World bet on taking elements of franchises such as Monster hunter and The legend of zelda in its recent installments. In the same way, the design of the world, the characters, and the various forms of interaction seem to appeal to Genshin Impact, successful free-to-play developed by the Chinese studio MiHoYo.

Honor of Kings: World It is inspired by the MOBA universe and there is no information yet on its release date and the platforms on which it will be available.

Stay here at LEVEL UP.

Video: BITS – Genshin Impact: Visionary Game or Gachapon Plagiarism?

Source