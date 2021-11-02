Take care of your pancreas! These are the foods you should avoid

Our body is that “sacred temple” that we must take care of, overindulging in certain foods or drinks can cause, in the long run, problems that affect an organ. It is important to know why and where it hurts, as well as to avoid foods that deteriorate our health.

The pancreas is an organ behind the stomach that produces hormones and enzymes to help the body digest food. Sometimes the enzymes attack another part of the same pancreas, which can cause pain and inflammation, this is known as pancreatitis.

Pancreas pain can manifest itself as sharp pain that lasts for a few days. due to the intake of foods high in fat, but there is also chronic pancreatitis which can persist for many years and lead to serious complications such as kidney failure, diabetes, malnutrition and pancreatic cancer.

The factors that can affect our pancreas is the excess alcohol, smoking, consuming medications constantly, foods high in fat, lack of fluids, a rhythm of life without doing any physical activity or having a high level of triglycerides in the blood, among others.

There are scientific studies that have shown that certain foods contain nutrients that help keep the pancreas healthy and that raise the defenses. Those who suffer from pancreatitis are recommended to eat a balanced diet that does not include solid foods, but plenty of liquids or soft foods to reduce the load on the pancreas.

What the pancreas needs

People with pancreatitis should consume soft foods and in small quantities. Just as doctors recommend a diet high in protein and moderate in animal fats and avoid consuming sugars in excessive amounts.

Smoothies or smoothies that contain fruits and some vegetables are excellent for coating the pancreas and making it work little by little. The mixture of any of these fruits can provide nutrients and vitamins that have been lost.

Foods rich in antioxidants such as spinach, blueberries and cherries they fight free radicals in the body that can cause inflammation in any part of the body and often damage organs. The pancreas absorbs the necessary nutrients from each one, reducing pain.

Eat fish such as salmon, lake trout, tuna, and herring; They provide very healthy Omega-3 fat not only for the treatment of pancreatitis, but it also benefits the heart itself from some cardiovascular disease.

UNSPLASH / Caroline Attwood



Include whole grain cereals such as whole wheat, rice, oatmeal, bread, or crackers that are low in fat And some of these are rich in magnesium and selenium. Consuming a cup a day provides the necessary calories.

Meats and substitutes that include protein, iron and zinc that can be found in poultry. It is recommended that the skin is not included, as excess fat should be avoided, as well as cooking them with other natural spices such as basil, tarragon or mint to obtain their beneficial properties.

Infusions of natural herbs such as chamomile, bay leaf, lemon leaf, among others. Each one has beneficial properties for our health, as well as avoiding chronic pain or discomfort derived from gastritis or pancreatitis, in addition to keeping us hydrated.

Avoid these foods

Sometimes, due to the rhythm of life, it is very common to consume some foods for the practicality or the little time that one has for daily activities, but doing it constantly can cause severe pain and illness.

Not eating in our hours or skipping three meals a day can be bad for our pancreas, because the stomach will not work as it should and will affect other organs, as well as oversaturate it with food. Doctors recommend make small snacks for people with pancreatitis.

Constantly drinking alcohol can be harmful to health, to the deterioration of our digestive system and to the functioning of the pancreas, it can even, in the long run, cause pancreatic cancer.

Chilled or frozen foods in the daily diet they prevent the digestive system from working properly and overload the pancreas. Also fatty / fried foods do not provide many nutrients to the body and cause the stomach to feel very heavy.

To smoke It not only affects the pancreas, but it reduces health and years to our body and with the passage of time brings diseases and chronic conditions that can be avoided by not consuming it.

Seasonings, sausages, carbonated drinks, chocolate, Among others, the constant consumption of these makes the work of our digestive system much slower and can cause us constipation, irritation and inflammation.

Eating well, eating a healthy and balanced diet, as well as doing physical activity and staying hydrated is essential to take care of our health. It is not about eliminating everything “bad” from our life, on the contrary it is about balancing and knowing when is the right thing to do.

MB