Taco goal! Chicharito Hernández remains unstoppable and scores again for LA Galaxy

The highlight of matchday 34 of the Western Conference of the Major League Soccer (MLS) put face to face Seattle Sounders against Los Angeles Galaxy on the court of Lumen Field Stadium. Chicharito Hernández brought out all his magic and resources to advance his team on the scoreboard and expand his scoring quota in the tournament.

This meeting was considered of utmost importance for those led by Greg Vanney, who they arrived in seventh position with 46 units, that is to say in the playoff zone. Nevertheless, a good result would allow them to climb some positions more thinking about improving your positioning for the next phase.

Javier Hernandez It was once again essential for the Galactic team, which could not break the scoreboard in the home of the Northwestern United States power. Until a corner kick from the left was deflected by Nick DePuy with his head and Chicharito, with all his experience and class, took a step back to hit the ball with the cue and signal the 1 to 0. And he made one of his characteristic celebrations …

Hernandez Balcázar continues with his great present, managing to point out his both number 15 (plus two assists) in 19 games this American season. The Mexican appears justifiably on the roster for MVP of all Major League Soccer.

