Sylvester Stallone turns down a DC Comics role

Sylvester Stallone had been offered to play another interesting DC Comics character, but he turned it down.

Remember that Sylvester Stallone has lent his voice to King shark in the movie The Suicide Squad (2021) of James Gunn. But in addition, they have offered him another role of Dc comics real-action, it’s about Firefly / Garfield Lynns (Firefly). Now, they have already confirmed that this role will play it Brendan fraser in the movie Batgirl who will star Leslie grace and that will be directed by Adil El Arbi and Bilall fallah (Bad Boys for Life).

This villain is an expert in pyrotechnics and explosives. His suit contains a flamethrower, grenade launcher, and an extensive arsenal of creative firearms. So it will be a very interesting rival, since it will surely make things very difficult for Batgirl.

Who do you like the most like Firefly? Brendan Fraser or Sylvester Stallone? Leave us your comments below.

The actor is still very busy with many projects.

Sylvester Stallone has finished rolling his part of The Mercenaries 4, the delivery of action where you share screen with Jason Statham, Megan Fox, Dolph Lundgren, Andy Garcia, Sheila Shah, Levy Tran and 50 Cent. Also in 2022 it will premiere Samaritan where a boy discovers a superhero who was thought to have disappeared after an epic battle twenty years ago. Finally will do Little america which is about a dystopian future in which China owns the United States, the story will start when a Chinese billionaire hires a former member of the American military to go to an American ghetto to find his daughter.

So even though Sylvester Stallone He is 75 years old (July 6, 1946), he seems to be in great shape and will surely make more films in the coming years. Since I could come back as Stakar Ogord on Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (2023) from his good friend James Gunn. A character who appeared little in the second installment, but who is so interesting that it would even be a great idea to have his own spin-off.