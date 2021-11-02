Sylvester Stallone came very close to becoming Firefly in the Batgirl movie

Shortly after it was confirmed that Brendan Fraser was going to join the DC movie universe playing Firefly now, from The Hollywood Reporter They report something wildly insane: Sylvester Stallone was on the verge of candy to fill that role and thus make Fraser stay on the bench. It has been known through Borys Kit, a journalist from the medium that we just mentioned, and it seems that everything came to nothing because an agreement that was satisfactory for both parties could not be closed.

Sylvester Stallone first had the offer for the part but things just didn’t work out. Another key role in BATGIRL: the son of the gangster / villain, who becomes romantically linked to … well, you can take it from there. https://t.co/V4rpiZBaCV Borys Kit (@Borys_Kit) October 25, 2021

This would certainly have been the funniest considering that Stallone was already King shark at Suicide Squad and that would have caused some chaos in the lore and mythology of the characters, having that actor occupying two characters in two different feature films that, however, converge in the same universe.

Batgirl go straight to HBO Max

So, Stallone’s near participation in Batgirl it simply remains as an anecdote And now the actor will be able to focus fully on his fourth installment of Mercenaries, which on the other hand has confirmed that it will be the last of the saga, thus closing a four-piece arc that has had many prominent actors in action cinema. .

Batgirl, meanwhile, count on JK Simmons, Brendan Fraser and Leslie Grace. The feature film will be directed by Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah (which we could see behind the cameras in Bad Boys for Life) and will have Christina Hodson in the script (who has previously participated in DC writing the tape of Birds of prey). Batgirl It still has no release date set but it will go straight to HBO Max.

