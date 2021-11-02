Syfy 2021 | ‘The Medium’ manages to distress the Thai with a possession and not even Nicolas Cage saves ‘Prisoners of the Ghostland’

This Sunday, October 31, a special edition of the Syfy Fantastic Film Show taking advantage of the arrival of Halloween and a little as compensation for not having been able to take place a normal edition. In it you can see four films, but two of them, ‘Beyond the Infinite Two Minutes’ and ‘Last night in Soho’, were already commented by Kiko and Víctor at the time, so I have decided to focus on ‘The Medium’ and ‘Prisoners of the Ghostland’. I was quite satisfied with the first, which I can’t say about the second.

‘The Medium’

Seen at the last Sitges Festival, ‘The Medium’ begins by telling us the daily life of a Thai shaman and then focuses on the possibility that someone in her family has been possessed. This means that the film evolves, focusing first on the most everyday and the cultural peculiarities of the place where the events take place, and then gradually go along paths that are surely more familiar to horror film lovers.

Do you mean to say that the best of the film is in its initial section and that in the end it ends up tiring? In my case, just the opposite happenedIt was in that calmer phase where sometimes I got the feeling that ‘The Medium’ was thinking a bit about the same thing. It is not that I got bored, but it was then that it shows that it may last longer than necessary without offering in return a really stimulating insight into what it raises.

However, the issue of possession is gradually and inexorably taking over the story written by Na Hong-jin (‘The Chaser’) and Banjong Pisanthanakun (‘Shutter’), the latter also in charge of the staging, which results in that the documentary component that the film has visually leads to a greater presence of elements typical of found footage. Used ad nauseam in some cases, but here they work with impeccable precision.

It is also then that everything related to the setting work gives rise to an increasingly rarefied atmosphere as the day of the procedure approaches with which they are going to try to fight against possession. There Pisanthanakun knows how to play very well with impact situations to take the viewer where they want, thus culminating with a forceful closing that it takes to its last consequences what it had been sowing until then.

‘Prisoners of the Ghostland’

My previous contacts with the cinema of Sion Sono They made me not have too much hope in ‘Prisoners of the Ghostland’, since its tendency to excess and lack of logic may rarely lead to visually powerful situations, but by then I usually have disconnected from what is happening and I simply limit myself to endure until the appearance of the final credits.

My main motivation here was to see how I could fit in Nicolas Cage, an actor that I love since the 90s, in the particular way of understanding the cinema of Sono, but at the moment of truth not even he manages to make interesting a nonsense that pays much attention to the aesthetic finish, without that assuming that that section has the least of fascinating.

If it had to be defined in some way beyond being at the same time a Sono film and also a Cage film, I would say that ‘Prisoners of the Ghostland’ is the result of mixing an exploitation of the ‘Mad Max’ universe with the spaghetti western and a touch of samurai cinema. A striking combination that at the moment of truth gives rise to a maddening spectacle and, above all, bored, something unforgivable for such a proposal.

On the one hand, the story does not flow, it is as if it were progressing in fits and starts, something that to a certain extent connects with that world it presents, as a separate reality in which its inhabitants consider themselves locked up as possible escape routes. It is the arrival of the character played by Cage, straddling the hero, the criminal and the god, that shakes everything up, but Sono recreates in the nonsense and the grotesque until the inevitable outbreak of final violence arrives that culminates a nonsense only suitable for fans of its director.