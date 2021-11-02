Surgeon: How to be Julia Roberts with over 50 and perfect skin: genetics or aesthetic medicine?

Richard Gere yelled: “Princess Vivian!”, and when Julia leaned out and her voluptuous hair fluttered in the wind, film history froze, as did the actress’s face. While other Hollywood stars, for fear that their light will go out, indulge in toxic relationships with surgery and fillers, Julia Roberts has maintained the same fresh and ultra-natural image throughout her entire career. Over 50, the actress of ‘Pretty Woman’, ‘Notting Hill’ or ‘Agosto’ the same goes to the entire audience of the Dolby Theater simply using a hyaluronic acid mask that an honest selfie is made in the middle of confinement with a face washed or with an immense mask of led light. Julia is cool.

She has not lost her expression due to the botox, she does not hide the wrinkles around her eyes and her skin is not only uniform in tone, but it is smooth and full of volume and, no, there is no saggy trait. We resort to expert judgment to find out just how genetics is the Holy Grail and if proper skin care can bring time to a standstill.

Julia Roberts, in Cannes. (Getty)

Zero wrinkles

“We can only surrender to the genetic superiority (if there is such a thing) of this actress who has known how to fulfill her years without losing an iota of that naivety that made her famous, nor of that 24-karat superstar smile”, as he describes Dr. Leo Cerrud, surgeon and aesthetic doctor, Julia’s almost non-existent change. “But how do you get through the doors of maturity without breaking your skin in the attempt and, above all, without being noticed? I have two words for Julia: strategic botox and moderate but constant aesthetic medicine“.

Unlike other actresses, and according to what the doctor’s expert eyes observe, Julia must have resorted to botulinum toxin throughout her entire career, hence we have never seen a radical change in her face. This type of filling was gradually introduced and only in the areas where it was necessary. “It could make us doubt, but miracles don’t exist, “says Cerrud.

Julia Roberts, in 2001 and 2019. (Getty)

Invisible retouching

The trick to maintaining that natural image lies in strategic infiltration: “The crow’s feet are left almost untouched to achieve that ‘natural’ look that our queen Letizia likes so much. Giving up your crow’s feet is a difficult decision Because the first intention that one has when putting Botox is to erase everything and eliminate them completely, as the rest of the people do, giving the eye a ‘dead eye’ effect, explains our general aesthetic doctor.

Julia Roberts, in 2017. (Getty)

The truth behind her undaunted smile

One of the most characteristic aspects of Julia is her huge smile. Laughter after laughter, although we have not observed how wrinkles appeared at the corner of his lips, neither have we seen that these have lost their shape or have retracted, a common sign of age; they remain exactly the same. “Which makes us think again about the use of hyaluronic acid in the upper lip, but not to increase it, but to ‘keep it’ in place and stopped in time,” explains Leo Cerrud. Again, another suitable use of fillers to mattify the signs of aging without being aggressive and carried out gradually.

Julia Roberts, in 1989 and 2019. (Still from ‘Mystic Pizza’ / Getty)

A sag-free facial oval

Finally, from Leo Cerrud’s analysis we focus on the shape of Julia’s jaw, where definition has hardly been lost and there is no sign of sagging. “The almost total absence of flaccidity in the facial oval, mandibular angle and neck is strikingly striking. Another miracle? No, aesthetic medicine, radiofrequency, ultrasounds, biostimulation, massages, exercises, yoga, whatever“In other words, to the strategic touch-ups with botox and hyaluronic acid throughout these decades, we should add intensive treatments, booths, as well as a routine carried out strictly. From a certain age, naturalness and lack of Signs of the passage of time is not a genetic question, but a question of perseverance and good aesthetic medical advice, and Julia Roberts knows it.