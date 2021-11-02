Strong woman! Amanda Seyfried spoke about the challenges she faced during the delivery of her son

USA-. In September of last year, Amanda seyfried and her husband Thomas sadoski They became parents for the second time, this time to a boy, as they also share a 4-year-old girl named Nina. During the screening of the new film starring the actress, A Mouthful of Air, she shared new details about her difficult delivery and how she is doing today.

“I had something that went wrong with my second birth. The baby was fine, but it was complicated and painful and it didn’t have to happen, and it happened and it added an extra level of trauma, ”she said. Seyfried to the People medium during the premiere of A Mouthful of Air at the Roxy Hotel in the city of New York. The actress had problems related to her spine during her second delivery.

Seyfried She also said that together with her husband they had to “juggle” to take care of both children while she dealt with her spinal problems. “You just do. At that time, he had just left the hospital, I had to feed him, my husband was with my daughter and I had people who could take me back to the hospital, “said the actress.

The artist explained that labor challenges also included the abrupt cessation of regular health care visits along with handling multiple medical bills while recovering. “I went to the doctor every week at the end of my pregnancy and all of a sudden it’s like, ‘Bye, here are some hospital bills! I mean, I kept getting them and I’m still recovering from something, ”he said. Seyfried.

“I was terrified of having postpartum depression. I ended up doing a lot of therapy before having my first daughter and then I was very lucky, I didn’t suffer from depression and I felt like I had won somehow. It was very difficult, the fight, but it wasn’t something that I didn’t think I could handle. And with my second son, that’s partly because I was taking my medicine and I never stopped, ”he revealed. Seyfried, who has been taking medication for OCD since the age of 19.