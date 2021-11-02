‘Streets’ Multiplayer – Map Revealed – IGN First

Halo Infinite will launch on December 8th, but in the meantime, IGN has exclusive coverage of Master Chief’s spiritual reboot, throughout the month as part of our IGN First “Cover Story” editorial initiative. This means that we will be releasing exclusive content throughout the month of November (and yes, we played the campaign, the first four hours), starting with today’s reveal of a new multiplayer Arena map called “Streets.”

As you can see in the video, with me and lead multiplayer level designer Cayle George, Streets is a small asymmetrical battlefield set at night in New Mombasa. This immediately sets it apart, visually speaking, from the other Halo Infinite multiplayer maps we’ve seen in testing so far. It has numerous subtle artistic touches, such as the advertisement for “Holodog”, the retro-style Halo Infinite arcade cabinet that plays a MIDI version of the Halo theme, the horizon that can be seen in the background from certain vantage points on the map, and glass railings that you can walk through. It’s a very fast map with short sight lines and one that I really enjoyed.

The previous video tutorial we did before we actually played the map competitively; we wanted to capture our first real impressions of walking with George. Hilariously, after he politely chided me for mentioning CTF on this asymmetric map, the first game type to appear in 343’s in-house custom games test when we sat down to play was … you guessed it, Capture the Flag. And it was fun! So it certainly can be done, but don’t expect to see it on ranked lists.

We learned of at least two more Big Team Battle maps in 343: ‘Deadlock’ and ‘High Power’

As for other multiplayer trivia, we sat with the 343 team for over an hour. Among other things, we asked if we should expect some new version of the classic maps, as has become the Halo tradition. “That question is something we actively talk about,” said lead multiplayer designer Andrew Witts. “I think that what we have done with [el mapa de Big Team Battle] Fragmentation is something we want; we want things to feel new, but we want them to also remind a little bit without giving you the exact same design or the same design with slight differences, because we are a different game with different needs. “He cites Valhalla and his remake Ragnarok as influences for Fragmentation. “There are some maps that have appeared in almost every version of Halo. So I wouldn’t say we’d never do a remake, but again, we’re doing a spiritual reset, so we look at how we put our own spin on it, but we still do it. We make it feel like a little nostalgia trip when you go through them. ” George added: “We have tested the ports one by one. They are not working well.”

Later in our discussion, we also learn that there are at least two more BTB maps that we haven’t seen yet, called “Deadlock” and “High Power,” respectively. Multiplayer creative director Tom French described Deadlock as “very dramatic” and said it feels very “classic Halo.” It has a “very different mood” from the rest of the maps, he told us. High Power, meanwhile, started out as a “test gym” for BTB. And 343 says, “Test gyms are never launched. Not at all. “But they told a story about doing a BTB playtest on the map that would eventually become known as High-Power, and the screams and screams were so loud from the developers and testers that they had so much fun that everyone They looked and asked, “Oh, is this a map [real]? “

We’ll have a lot more Halo Infinite as November progresses, including a look at what’s ahead in Season 1 of the Battle Pass, an unfiltered conversation from IGN with Halo Infinite boss, creative and veteran Bungie veteran Joseph. Staten, our hands-on impressions of the first hours of the campaign, and more, starting with the pure and complete game of ‘Streets’ this Wednesday!