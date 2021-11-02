Starbucks keeps an eye on car deliveries – El Financiero

During the third quarter of 2021, the Starbucks coffee chain sold 2,379 million pesos in Mexico, of which 34.5 percent of its income came from the drive thru service, which allows consumers to order from their cars and pick up the product in a window.

Compared to the third quarter of 2019, prior to the pandemic, car sales service accounted for 25.1 percent of sales for the la sirena brand of coffee.

“At Starbucks we have many opportunities in terms of locations, we already have an expansion plan for next year, we believe that we will open at least 50 stores in Mexico alone, and we already have at least more than 20 with drive thru, so we see a lot of opportunity for openings. ”, Highlighted in a conference with analysts Rafael Contreras, director of administration and finance for Alsea.

From July to September of this 2021, the Starbucks chain served 19,201 orders, still 0.08 percent below the same period of 2019, prior to Covid, so they project that the commitment to this car service can boost consumer confidence by avoiding further contact when receiving your products.

Of the 723 Starbucks branches that currently exist in Mexico, four are completely closed and 18 are in a state of hibernation, since they are in schools or offices that have not yet returned to 100 percent physical operation.

Leaving aside the good performance of Starbucks and Domino’s Pizza, the restaurant operator reported that as of today outside Vips, casual food brands have already had a rebound and are already very close to 2019 sales.

“In the casual part we see that the recovery is very close to the 2019 numbers, in the casual part the participation of home delivery in some of the brands is very important, for example a PF Chang has more than 20 percent. percent of their sales as part of home delivery, Italianni’s by 15 percent, have not decreased home delivery, “said Contreras.

The above supported both in continuing with aggregators and the participation of its WoW + application.

While Vips, which is the one that is furthest from the sales of 2019, at 80 percent, they contemplate that this will be left behind in the first quarter of 2022, with a greater return to offices and schools.

By the end of 2021, the operator of the Vips brands, El Portón, Domino’s Pizza, Burger King, among others, plans to close with a Capex of 1,344 million pesos, 31 percent of this in openings, 56 percent in maintenance and 13 percent in other ongoing projects. The brand plans to expand its drive thru service in Mexico.