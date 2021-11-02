Sony gives away a PlayStation 5 with its Beat the King tournament: how to participate?

Learn about the Beat the King tournament on PlayStation, where you can win prizes such as avatars or a PlayStation 5. (photo: Vandal)

Vence al Rey, the third and new edition of Player Celebration, consists of a worldwide event in which members of the community of players of PlayStation 4 and Playstation 5 from various countries, they will be able to enter to win special prizes, such as PS Network avatars, dynamic themes, and even accessories and game consoles.

To play, as explained in the official blog of the company, you just have to play, win trophies and share moments on social networks. This time, Player Celebration Challenges will feature a mysterious chess theme inspired by the now legendary Play Has No Limits trailer, which debuts at the opening of the PlayStation® Showcase in 2021.

How to register and participate

Registration for PlayStation Player Celebration It is open from October 29 to November 9. To participate in the 3 phases of this activation, users must register in this link, follow the steps and add some information.

All PlayStation players can sign up to achieve the community goals: earn points with friends, play different games or accumulate trophies.

After achieving certain achievements, the community will be able to win PSN avatars or PS4 themes, as well as great rewards such as a PlayStation 5, a PlayStation®-shaped ring set, or a Pulse 3D headset accompanied by a PlayStation® gift card. Store.

What is the Vence al Rey tournament?

To clear each of the three phases, players must play a PS4 or PS5 title for at least one hour, share images and videos of their games and win trophies. Each action will give a specific amount of points.

– Play any game of your choice: 10

– Play any game of your choice with another player: 15

– Use the Share function: 5

– Get a bronze trophy: 5

– Get a silver trophy: 10

– Get a gold trophy: 20

– Obtain five (5) trophies in a single match: 25

Regarding the rewards, everyone who participates in the event will get the exclusive PS4 theme and avatars for your profile. The rest of the prizes will be awarded in the final phases.

Tournament Vence al Rey has 3 phases. (photo: HobbyConsolas)

Stages of the event

The questions that the players will have to answer will be published in the following link between November 17 and 19. Below you can observe the different phases of the event:

– Play PS4 or PS5 games: Every PS4 or PS5 game that each player plays for at least one hour (in as many sessions as they want during the week) will score points toward the community goal. Players will earn extra points if they play with users on their Friends List who have also signed up to participate.

– Use the “Share / Create” function: Each image or video that players share with their friends on PSN, or on social networks, through the create button on the DualSense controller, or through the share function of the PS4 console, will give points towards the community objective. Each player can count up to six images or videos per day for the goal.

– Win trophies: Each player can count up to a maximum of six trophies per day on PS4 or PS5 towards the community goal.

The data: no active PlayStation Plus subscription required to participate, as long as the user has registered from October 28 until the end of the second phase. Yes, it will be necessary to be of legal age.

