Something happens with Díaz, by Màrius Carol

Says the character played by Cameron Díaz in Something happens with Mary : “I couldn’t believe what was happening, I knew my name when some of my friends didn’t.” The Economist the name of the president of the Community of Madrid has been well learned and she has once again dedicated a whole page to Isabel Díaz Ayuso, whom she calls “Lady Liberty”. The magazine is one of the most serious and selective publications on the planet, whose reports are subjected not only to a quality control, but to a subsequent rewriting of the work of its correspondents, who do not sign the chronicles.

The Madrid president does begin to believe what is happening: it draws attention as a media phenomenon at a time when politicians generate more rejection than anything else and bad humor invades citizens after the confinement of the pandemic. Possibly, the fact that Díaz Ayuso maintained the least possible restrictions during the last year and a half has led to “posters with her face (‘We are all Ayuso’) adorning bars and shops in Madrid and even selling socks that represent her as a Catholic saint ”, according to the article by The Economist. The journalist is even surprised that there are dishes in some places that are offered as “a lo Ayuso, that is, with two eggs” (with a pair of balls).

‘The Economist’ contrasts Ayuso’s self-confidence with a predictable Casado

But the British publication does not stop at the anecdote and points out that it could make a leap into national politics, while not showing sympathy for Pablo Casado, who says that “his attacks on Pedro Sánchez are always very predictable”, in contrast to Ayuso’s personality. The lady is valued for her liberal, “non-conservative” pride and even the fact that she comes from the middle class. To add details, they notice that he has a tattoo on his forearm, something that is not in style on the right.

Ayuso’s campaign has been underway for some time and Miguel Ángel Rodríguez is slowly modulating it. It is not clear that cool and caní madrilenismo can triumph in all of Spain, but the character is there, like the door of Alcalá, “watching time go by.” Haughty and uninhibited, waiting for her chance.