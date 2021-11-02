Solar storm heading for Earth this weekend October 30-31

The POT detected an intense solar flare that could cause geomagnetic storms on Earth between the Saturday 30 and Sunday 31 October.

It is expected to affect the American continent. The geomagnetic storm can especially affect communications on certain frequencies or reach affect the internet.

Solar flares are powerful blasts of radiation. Harmful radiation from a flare cannot pass through Earth’s atmosphere to physically affect humans on the ground, however, when it is intense enough, it can pdisturb the atmosphere in the layer where communications and GPS signals travel.

The flash captured by NASA is classified as class X1. Class X denotes the most intense flares, while the number provides more information about their strength.

An X2 is twice as intense as an X1, an X3 is three times as intense, etc. Flares that are rated X10 or stronger are considered unusually intense.

Class X designates the most intense solar flares, and the accompanying number provides information on their strength. Class X3 flashes are three times more powerful than Class X1 flashes. The Carrington event of 1859, the most powerful solar flare on record, is credited with an X40 class.

United States Issues Solar Storm Alert

The US Space Weather Prediction Service issued a warning warning of a large “solar flare” released from the Sun and could reach Earth this weekend. It is, according to the official North American agency, one of the largest ejections recorded in the current solar cycle.

The agency issued an alert on possible level 3 geomagnetic storms, on a scale of 1 to 5, for this Saturday, and level 2 for Sunday. These are geomagnetic storms considered “strong”.

What is a geomagnetic storm?

A solar storm is what experts call the Sun’s coronal mass ejection. This means that a large volume of magnetized particles is created that impact with the magnetic field that protects the Earth.

The geomagnetic storm is a magnetic field disturbance of the Earth that arises as a result of an explosion on the surface of the Sun. This, what causes is that magnetic energy is released, that the atmosphere of the star has been accumulating. A solar storm would be equivalent to millions of hydrogen bombs detonating at the same time.