Sofía Vergara raises the thermal with her incredible beauty

Sofía Vergara celebrated, a few weeks ago, the 30th birthday of her only son, Manolo Gonzalez-Ripoll Vergara. The 49-year-old Colombian actress and model dedicated her a sense of posto on social networks.

“Happy 30th birthday to the best son in the world !! You are smarter than you think, stronger than you look and braver than you think! Keep up the good work Manolo !! Stay sexy !! I love you ”was the moving message that he chose Sofia to accompany a short video with several images with her firstborn.

A few hours ago, Sofia Vergara He published a photograph on his official Instagram account that conquered a large part of his millions of followers from around the planet. In them you can see the protagonist of “Modern Family” displaying all her beauty before the camera for a professional photo production. The Latina who posed around thousands of coffee beans did not wear any clothing in sight. In addition, the native of Barranquilla, Colombia complemented her look with her loose hair and a delicate make up.

“Happy # nationalcoffeeday All Colombian coffees” was the simple and short text he chose Vergara epigraph to accompany his daring snapshot in the popular network of the camera.

Source: Instagram Sofía Vergara

As expected, this post whose only protagonist is Joe Manganiello’s wife was quickly filled with likes, easily surpassing the barrier of 414 thousand hearts. In addition, the actress also received thousands of messages of affection and praise towards her magnificent physical figure, from her most loyal fans.