Sofía Vergara raises the thermal with her incredible beauty

By
Hasan Sheikh
-
0
37

Sofía Vergara celebrated, a few weeks ago, the 30th birthday of her only son, Manolo Gonzalez-Ripoll Vergara. The 49-year-old Colombian actress and model dedicated her a sense of posto on social networks.

“Happy 30th birthday to the best son in the world !! You are smarter than you think, stronger than you look and braver than you think! Keep up the good work Manolo !! Stay sexy !! I love you ”was the moving message that he chose Sofia to accompany a short video with several images with her firstborn.

Topics

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here