Sofía Vergara, at almost 50, upsets the henhouse in Eva’s suit

Throughout its trajectory, Sofía Vergara has been considered one of the most beautiful women on the planet, and although the Colombian woman is almost half a century old, it seems that she retains her charms and continues to unleash low passions.

Proof of this is a recent image that the actress uploaded to her Instagram account, photo That caused a revolution, because she can be seen totally naked and showing all her attributes in an Eva costume.

This postcard, in which Sofia sees how God brought her into the world, she was uploaded by herself under the pretext of promoting coffee, a very characteristic product of her country, so it fulfilled its goal of attracting attention.

As expected, the snapshot was filled with almost a million red hearts, so far, and hundreds of comments in which her friends and followers filled her with compliments, compliments and even the occasional risqué little message.

There is no doubt that at 49 years old, Vergara is preserved as a true diva and this time she made everyone sweat with her daring photography, as many were amazed at what they saw, oh, how sensual the Colombian was!

