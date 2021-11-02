Sofía Vergara and her niece ‘confuse’ their followers with a spectacular photo in bikes

Sofía Vergara and her niece left their fans speechless with a suggestive photo in a bikini, although it is difficult to know who is who.

There may be a 20-year gap between their respective births, but frankly it’s hard to believe considering the latest joint photo the actress has shared. Sofia Vergara and his niece Claudia in their respective accounts Instagram. The one who was the protagonist of the series Modern family and the attractive model have made an appearance in their profiles with a suggestive photograph that portrays them from behind, showing off their hot bodies in bikini and, likewise, leaving fans very confused about who is who given their physical similarities.

Sofía Vergara and her niece ‘confuse’ their followers with a photo in a bikini

“Old model of ’72 and new model of ’92. Always twins!”The interpreter joked in the publication as if both were two slightly different versions of the same vehicle.

In addition to generating endless congratulations and praise for their attractive silhouettes, the two artists provoked an intense debate, which still continues, when it comes to identifying them. At the moment, neither Sofia neither Claudia They have been encouraged to solve the mystery and continue to enjoy their particular period of confinement in the interpreter’s house, which has large gardens and a brand-new swimming pool that is helping them combat boredom and high temperatures.

It may interest you: Sofía Vergara ‘reinvents’ herself after the end of Modern Family

But what beauty, which is which? They are just the same! “, a user of the social network wrote them along with several emojis in the form of flames.





“But they both look like ’92!”exclaimed another follower who does not explain how, at 47 years old, Sofia it stays that young and radiant.

By: Bang Showbiz