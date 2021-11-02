Sleepy Hollow and more Netflix movies to watch on Halloween

The street of terror 1: 1994

Maya Hawke, among other young people, stars in this thriller with effective scares. In 1994, a group of teenagers discover that the events that have terrorized their city for generations could be connected. Also, it may be their turn now to star in the nightmare. First part of the triloga based on the famous horror novels by RL Stine.

Babadook

Six years after the violent death of her husband, Amelia (Essie Davis) has not yet recovered, but she has to educate Samuel (Noah Wiseman), her six-year-old son, who lives in terror of a monster that appears to him. dreams and threatens to kill them. When a haunting storybook called “The Babadook” appears at his home, Samuel becomes convinced that the Babadook is the creature he has been dreaming of. Then his hallucinations become uncontrollable and his behavior unpredictable and violent. Amelia, increasingly frightened, is forced to medicate him. But, suddenly, she begins to feel around her a sinister presence that leads her to think that her son’s fears could be real.

Halloween: The Origin

After being confined for 17 years in a mental institution and treated by Dr. Samuel Loomis (Malcolm McDowell), the disturbed Michael Myers (Tyler Mane), now a grown man and very dangerous, manages to escape on Halloween day and decides to return to the town of Haddonfield. Anyone who crosses his path is in mortal danger. Remake of the classic serial killers invented by John Carpenter.

Scary stories to tell in the dark

A group of teenagers (Zoe Margaret Colletti, Michael Garza, Austin Zajur, Gabriel Rush, Kathleen Pollard …) must solve the mystery that surrounds a series of sudden and macabre deaths that take place in their town. Produced by Guillermo del Toro, it is an entertaining cocktail of blood, nostalgia and gothic terror.

Hush (Silence)

It tells the story of a young writer (Kate Siegel) who became deaf in her teens and lives isolated in a house in the middle of the forest. One night she begins to be harassed by a mysterious masked man, without the possibility of asking for help, so she will have to manage to get out of her stalker. A terrifying thriller that manages to maintain tension by skillfully managing the few elements it raises.

Haunt (House of Terror)

Harper, a teenager who just broke up with her boyfriend, decides to party with her friends on Halloween. Although the night does not look too good, she soon strikes up a conversation with an attractive young man who piques her interest. This is how several young people come together who decide to enter a haunted house that promises to offer an extreme experience based on exploiting their deepest fears. The night turns deadly when they realize that some monsters are real. A feast of blood to pass the time.

Do not breathe

Young thieves think they have found the opportunity to commit the perfect robbery. His goal is to be a lone blind man, possessor of thousands of hidden dollars. But as soon as they enter his house they will be aware of their mistake, as they will find themselves trapped and fighting to survive against a psychopath with his own fearsome secrets. Uruguayan director Fede lvarez achieves a more than worthy horror and robbery thriller, where he also gives a twist to some of the genre’s clichés. It features performances by Jane Levy, Dylan Minnette, Stephen Lang, and Daniel Zovatto.

View nica

Paco Plaza directs this story of horror and demonic possessions starring Sandra Escacena. It is inspired by a true story that took place in the Madrid neighborhood of Vallecas in the 90s. After doing a ouija with some friends, a teenage girl is besieged by terrifying supernatural presences that threaten to harm her entire family. Very entertaining, with terrifying frights and effects based on the fear of the closest.

Friday the 13th

Remake of the classic horror film, which has had eleven sequels revolving around the same plot. As is often the case, despite the advice of the police and locals, Clay ventures into the spooky and legendary forest of Crystal Lake to search for his missing sister. He has the help of a young woman who has gone to the forest to spend a weekend with a group of friends. What they do not know is that they have entered the action area of ​​a sinister assassin: Jason Voorhees. Some may be surprised by this review; to others it may seem like an unnecessary twist.

The Babysitter

Cole is a 12-year-old preteen who stays up late with the only company of his pretty babysitter, with whom he is secretly in love. The terror comes when he discovers that his muse is part of a satanic cult that plans to assassinate him. They star Bella Thorne, Robbie Amell, Samara Weaving and Andrew Bachelor. There is no excess of humor that gives it a different touch within the typical history of the genre.

Sleepy hollow

Johnny Depp in Sleepy Hollow

Magnificent fantastic horror film by Tim Burton, based on the legend of the headless horseman. In late eighteenth-century America, Constable Ichabod Crane (Johnny Depp), a New York investigator who uses advanced investigative methods, is sent to the small and remote town of Sleepy Hollow to discover what is true in the legend of Sleepy Hollow. a headless horseman who terrifies the locals. Christina Ricci, Miranda Richardson and Michael Gambon complete the cast. An entertaining scary story with touches of humor and a wonderful artistic setting.

