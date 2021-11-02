Singapore Airlines enhances the wellness and health experience on board

Singapore Airlines (SIA) has introduced a new in-flight service to promote wellness and health during its flights. The company has partnered with the renowned American health and wellness retreat Golden Door to offer a series of exercises to rest and sleep better as well as new healthier dishes on board its flights between Singapore and the United States, with the aim of combating the physical and mental fatigue.

For this exclusive collaboration, Golden Door experts, including top chefs, nutritionists and personal trainers, have developed a wide range of menus, exercise and stretching programs, as well as other content specifically designed for SIA clients. . This will help travelers enjoy better nutrition, sleep, relaxation and energy levels aboard the world’s longest nonstop flights, which can last nearly 19 hours.

Healthier onboard menus

The first menus and wellness content from SIA’s alliance with Golden Door will be available for the first time on flight SQ37, the direct service from Los Angeles to Singapore, starting in January 2022.

Thus, SIA will offer a wide variety of dishes with healthier ingredients and specific snacks that will contribute to a better rest for passengers during the flight.

These include dishes such as energy oatmeal with goji berries, blueberries, quinoa, almonds, and honey drizzle; scallops or tofu with cauliflower sauce, wild rice and beurre noisette; or cauliflower soup with cheddar cheese and chili oil. The company has also included the vegan option for some of the dishes.

Exercises for a better rest

Apart from the culinary proposal on board, Golden Door professionals have designed a series of light physical exercises and stretches to be carried out during the flight, with the aim of mitigating passenger fatigue and softening the effects of Jet Lag. In turn, travelers can also learn other relaxation techniques during the journey from the hand of Golden Door.

Mr. Yeoh Phee Teik, Singapore Airlines Senior Vice President of Customer Experience, says: “Our commitment to wellness has led us to work with Golden Door to create new healthy food options, exercise and strategies for better sleep on airline flights. long-haul. Now, more than ever, our clients are focused on maximizing wellness in all aspects of their lives. This partnership is critical to finding practical and effective ways to extend wellness principles and practice to air travel. “

Betty Wong, Vice President, Aviation and Design Services Division, Singapore Airlines, says: “With over 60 years a favorite among the world’s most discerning spa customers, Golden Door is recognized as one of the most pre-eminent brands in the world. The wellness arena. SIA and Golden Door have been regularly named the world’s leading airline and the “number one spa”, respectively, in the world’s leading travel publications. We want to join forces to find new ways to offer our customers tools to further improve their well-being and comfort on board our flights. ”

Ms. Kathy Van Ness, Managing Director and Chief Operating Officer of Golden Door, concludes: “A healthier travel experience is no longer a luxury, it is a necessity. Bringing the Golden Door program to a world-class airline like Singapore Airlines It will allow guests to arrive at their destination nourished and refreshed, which will undoubtedly set the tone for well-being and the future of travel. “